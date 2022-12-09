Australia Has a Plan to ‘Punch Back at the Hackers’

Australian Minister for Home Affairs Clare O’Neil has this week waged war on cyberspace, laying out what she called the government’s “vision for how Home Affairs will rise up to the challenges facing Australia”. This vision includes a new Cyber Security Strategy, one to hopefully replace the lacklustre attempt by the last government.

Addressing the National Press Club on Wednesday, O’Neil said what we’ve all known for years.

“During past periods of intense global competition, the security of Australians wasn’t really affected until we actively joined a conflict. Today, new tools of statecraft are bringing what might otherwise be global security issues into the everyday lives of our citizens,” she said. “It’s felt in our economy, where we are waking from a cyber slumber. It’s felt in our private lives, where our identities are vulnerable and personal information is at risk. It’s felt in business and research, where Australia’s hard-won innovations are at constant risk of theft. “And it’s felt in our democracy, where foreign actors are trying to influence decisions in our parliaments and universities, and subjecting Australians to online misinformation and disinformation campaigns which spread like viruses around our communities. “When you put all this together, it’s simple but stark.”

So how does O’Neil hope to quash this growing threat she labelled “relentless”?

After throwing shade at the former government’s smart* decision to get rid of a cyber minister, O’Neil said Australia will “punch back at the hackers” through a collaboration between the Australian Federal Police and the Australian Signals Directorate.

This will be a 100-person team, permanently focused on “hunting down people seeking to hack our systems”, and “hacking back”.

“It will take some time to get this singing, but when it does, it will change the game for cyber in Australia,” she said.

Adding to this is the recently passed amendments to the Privacy Act which, among other things, sees fines for “repeated or serious” data breaches rise from $2.2 million to “up to” $50 million or 30 per cent of “adjusted” turnover.

But the Home Affairs Minister is also launching a fresh new Cyber Security Strategy.

“I want Australia to be the world’s most cyber-secure country by 2030. I believe that is possible. But we need a reset, and a pathway to get there,” O’Neil said.

The new Cyber Security Strategy will, she said, “bring the whole nation into the fight to protect our citizens and our economy”, strengthen critical infrastructure and government networks, build sovereign cybersecurity capabilities and strengthen Australia’s international engagement.

That’s all the detail we know for now, however.

The government had flagged plans to update the 2020 Cyber Security Strategy after the election, unsurprising, considering the two-year-old strategy was mostly hot air.