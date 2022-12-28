Cassian Andor Still Must Discover Responsibility

Almost everyone loved the first season of Andor. Simply put, it was an enthralling and engaging season of television, unlike anything we’d seen before in Star Wars. However, like many things in Star Wars, we can’t lose sight of the fact it’s a prequel and, as such, does have to build to certain things.

In a new interview, Andor star Diego Luna talked about the key things his character, Cassian, must learn before we first meet him in Rogue One — where he’s about to find out the biggest piece of information the Rebellion has ever received and is tasked with solving the problem: getting the plans for the Death Star.

“The responsibility he takes on at the beginning of Rogue One is huge,” Luna told Collider. “Imagine what has to happen for someone to say he’s the right person to do it. ‘Cassian Andor is going to be the person we’re going to trust with this.’ There’s a lot for him to discover and a big transformation to come. He’s really far from that. The [Cassian] of episode 12, it’s so far from that, but the spark is there. There’s an awakening and it has happened. Now we need to witness four years of the life of this man.”

Four years which, we know, are going to be told a year at a time in three-episode mini-arcs when season two airs, probably sometime in 2024. That’s how Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy has structured the second, and final, season: as four mini-stories, each with about a year in between, ending with Cassian heading to the meeting where he learns about the defection of Bodhi Rook and the Death Star. We cannot wait to see how it all goes down, and K-2SO of course.

