JB Hi-Fi’s 5-Day Sale Includes Savings on Laptops, TVs and More

Fresh from giving us probably the best Black Friday sale we saw this year, JB Hi-Fi wants you to spend more money ahead of Christmas, dropping seven (7) (!!!) new catalogues.

There are a lot of deals on, with six of them running through to Christmas Eve (December 24, 2022). But we’ll dive into the five-day sale, or as JB Hi-Fi is calling it: Crackin’ 5 Day Deals!.

Here are our picks.

JB Hi-Fi 5-day sale

TVs

There are eight LG TVs on sale at JB Hi-Fi this weekend, the biggest saving is with the 77-inch OLED EVO, which is $2,000 off.

LG C2 77-inch Self Lit OLED EVO 4K UHD Smart TV [2022] is $5,995 (save $2,000)

LG C2 65-inch Self Lit OLED EVO 4K UHD Smart TV [2022] is $3,295 (save $1,000)

Hisense A7HAU 43-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV [2022] is $495 (save $200)

Speakers/soundbars/headphones/earbuds

The biggest savings are on kit from Marley.

Marley Redemption 2 ANC True Wireless In-Ear Headphones are $114 (save $115)

Marley Get Together Mini 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker (Signature Black) is $169 (save $180)

Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker (Night Black) is $269 (save $60)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro (Graphite) are $299 (save $50)

Sonos Beam Compact Smart Soundbar [Gen 2] (Black) is $549 (save $150)

Laptops/Chromebooks/tablets/monitors

JB Hi-Fi isn’t flinging too much of a discount on laptops as part of this sale, but you can still get ASUS and Lenovo kit at a cheaper price.

ASUS VG278QR 27-inch Full HD 165Hz Ultra Fast Gaming Monitor is $503 (save $126)

Asus Flip CM1 14-inch FHD Chromebook (64GB) [AMD 3015Ce] is $523 (save $225)

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 with Pen 256GB is $599 (save $100)

Lenovo Yoga S7i Pro EVO 14-inch 2.2K Laptop (256GB) [11th Gen Intel i5] is $999 (save $500)

HP EVO 13.3-inch WUXGA 2-in-1 Laptop (12th Gen Intel i5) [Silver] is $1,388 (save $511)

Asus ZenBook EVO Flip 13.3-inch FHD 2-in-1 Laptop (512GB) [11th Gen Intel i5] is $1,399 (save $700)

Dell G15 15.6-inch FHD Gaming Laptop (12th Gen Intel i7) [GeForce RTX 3050 Ti] is $1,799 (save $500)

Phones

The sale on phones also brings with it a new JB Hi-Fi phone plan – $39 a month gets you 50GB of data.

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G 128GB (Phantom Black) is $999 (save $250)

OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G 256GB (Glazed Black) is $899 (save $300)

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G 128GB (Black) is $549 (save $150)

Smartwatches/fitness gear

Included in the 5-day JB Hi-Fi sale is savings on Theragun massage guns, but Garmin and Fitbit watches/trackers are also slashed.

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Sports Watch (Black) is $646 (save $503)

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music Sports Watch (Black) is $329 (save $250)

Fitbit Versa 3 (Midnight/Soft Gold) is $199 (save $100)

As part of the 5-day sale, JB Hi-Fi is also flinging up to 25 per cent off drones/action cameras, up to 30 per cent off electric bikes/scooters and they’ve also got a handful of gifts for the nerd in your life for under $50.

This article has been updated since it was first published.