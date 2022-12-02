Here Are the Cheapest and Fastest NBN 250 and NBN 1000 Plans

A fast NBN connection doesn’t come cheap, unfortunately. However, if you’re a savvy shopper, you don’t have to pay full price when it comes to picking up an NBN 250 or NBN 1000 plan. You can get an internet connection that’s both top-of-the-line when it comes to typical evening speeds and cheap (relative to the other NBN plans out there, that is).

While NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans are still limited to FTTP and HFC addresses, essentially everyone with those technology types should be able to get a super high-speed plan if they want it. NBN 250 plans are available to all FTTP and HFC addresses, and NBN 1000 plans are available at all FTTP addresses and over 95 per cent of HFC addresses.

If you’re someone who craves a speedy internet connection above all else, we’re going to take a look at the best NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans out there, breaking them down by speed and price.

The best NBN 1000 plans

Cheap NBN 1000 plans

If you’re looking for pure value, MyRepublic has one of the cheapest NBN 1000 plans around. You’ll pay just $99 per month for your first six months and $109 per month thereafter. Even at full price, that’s cheaper than a lot of NBN 250 plans. MyRepublic reports typical evening speeds of 350Mbps, which is a nice step up from the standard 200Mbps to 250Mbps you see on most plans.

Southern Phone is up next, charging $105 per month for your first six months and $135 per month thereafter. The provider has yet to disclose typical evening speeds for its NBN 1000 plans, as it doesn’t have sufficient data for the speed tier yet. This makes it a little hard to know what to expect in terms of peak-hour performance.

Exetel is also worth considering, with its plan billed at $109.95 per month for your first six months, and $129.95 per month thereafter. The only catch with this plan is you’ll be limited to a maximum speed of 500Mbps. Exetel reports typical evening speeds of 245Mbps.

TPG is a little more expensive at $114.99 per month for your first six months but then jumps to $144.99 per month after your discount period runs out. TPG reports typical evening speeds of 250Mbps.

Both Internode and iiNet also report typical evening speeds of 450Mbps, but you’ll be paying $119.99 per month for the first six months and then $149.99 per month with either provider.

Fast NBN 1000 plans

If you’re looking for the fastest NBN 1000 plans around, Superloop, Aussie Broadband and Origin are your three key choices.

Superloop reports typical evening speeds of 500Mbps. It will charge you $114.95 per month for your first six months, and $134.95 per month thereafter. You’ll be subject to a 3TB allowance, however. After you hit this cap, you’ll be limited to 100Mbps speeds. Even at full price, Superloop has one of the best value-for-money NBN 1000 plans going.

Aussie Broadband is even faster, boasting typical evening speeds of 600Mbps. It is more expensive, however, billing at $139 per month for the first 12 months and then $149 per month thereafter.

Origin also reports typical evening speeds of 600Mbps, and you’ll pay $154 per month. You can however save $10 per month by bundling it with an energy plan.

The best NBN 250 plans

Cheap NBN 250 plans

MyRepublic is once again one of the cheapest choices if you’re after high-speed NBN. You’ll pay $89 per month for its NBN 250 plans, and $99 per month thereafter. It has a typical evening speed of 200Mbps.

Tangerine, which has a typical evening speed of 205Mbps, is also currently offering a discounted plan. For the first six months that you’re with the provider, you’ll only pay $89.90 per month and then $109.90 per month after the deal period ends.

MATE’s NBN 250 plan is also worth considering, where you’ll just pay a flat $99 per month. You can also save a further $10 per month by bundling in a MATE SIM-only plan. These start at $20 per month with 10GB and are powered by the Telstra network.

Fast NBN 250 plans

If you want an NBN 250 plan that’s both fast and cheap, Optus is reporting typical evening speeds of 240Mbps and is currently running an introductory offer for new customers. You’ll pay $99 per month for the first six months and then $119 per month thereafter, which puts it on the lower end of the NBN 250 price spectrum.

Superloop also has the same evening speeds as Optus, but is a hair cheaper at $99.95 per month for the first six months and then $119.95 per month.

If you’re after one of the fastest NBN 250 plans around, Aussie Broadband is a great bet with typical evening speeds of 244Mbps. You’ll currently pay $119 per month for the first 12 months of your connection, and then $129 per month thereafter.

Origin also reports typical evening speeds of 244Mbps, but charges $134 per month. You can, however, save $10 per month by bundling energy with this NBN 250 plan.

Telstra is the only major provider that bests Aussie Broadband and Origin, with typical evening speeds of 250Mbps. You’ll pay $110 per month for the first six months and then $140 per month thereafter. If you leave within your first two years, you’ll need to return your modem to Telstra or face a non-return fee.

The best NBN 100 plans

Cheap NBN 100 plans

Of course, many of us aren’t able to get a plan faster than NBN 100 yet. As such, we’re also going to look at a few of the best NBN 100 deals.

First up is MyRepublic. You’re looking at $69 per month for your first six months and $79 per month thereafter. Even at full price, that’s cheaper than a lot of other NBN 100 plans. MyRepublic reports typical evening speeds of 93Mbps.

If you don’t mind paying a little more at full price, Dodo is currently offering an NBN 100 plan for $63.85 per month for your first six months and $85 per month thereafter. Dodo reports a pretty solid typical evening speed of 95Mbps.

Tangerine is also offering a discount for the first six months of your connection with the provider. You’ll pay $69.90 per month and then $89.90 per month thereafter. Tangerine has typical evening speeds of 92Mbps.

Fast NBN 100 plans

If you want faster typical evening speeds, you could opt for SpinTel. You’ll pay $69 for your first six months, and $84.95 per month thereafter. SpinTel reports typical evening speeds of 100Mbps, making it ostensibly congestion free.

Exetel is also offering a discount for the first six months of your connection with the provider. You’ll pay $69.95 per month and then $84.95 per month thereafter. Exetel also has a typical evening speed of 100Mbps.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website. This article has been updated since it was first published.