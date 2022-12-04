Behold, the Brands: YouTube Releases Top 10 Ads of 2022

YouTube just published its year-end review, rounding up the top trending content for 2022. Sure, you could check out their list of top videos, most popular creators or trendiest Shorts (the platform’s response to TikTok-style short form videos), but honestly, who cares about all that junk? We all know what you want to see: those sweet, sweet ads.

For anyone who can’t get enough of the pre-roll commercials that YouTube makes you sit through before you watch a video, this round up of crowd favourites is sure to please.

YouTube crunched the numbers company to dish out the most “popular” ads based on views, watch time and audience retention (factoring both paid and organic views, i.e. people that actually went out and searched for the ads on purpose). The company limited it to one entry per advertiser so more brands could get in on the fun.

Here are the top ads for the US, but if you want to get global, YouTube published a breakdown of the top ads worldwide too.

#10 The Magical World of Disney’s Encanto | LEGO Encanto

Screenshot: YouTube

Coming in at number 10 is this wordless advert for the Disney Encanto Lego set. Through seamless stop motion animation, the ad shows all of the Lego versions of your favourite Encanto characters… standing around and looking at each other. Videos of toys are extremely popular on YouTube, and it seems Lego captured the imaginations of children who must have watched this video over and over to get the numbers up this high.

#9 The Kardashians | Hulu

Screenshot: YouTube

The Kardashians. You love them, Hulu’s got them. And they’re BACK with a new season, if this ad is to be believed (the show is airing). It features all of the Kardashianiest members of the family doing what they do best: being photographed and using their phones. Wonders never cease.

#8 Zeus & Hera | BMW

Screenshot: YouTube

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Penélope Cruz sub in for Greek gods in this BMW ad, living out their retirement in the world of mortals. But they run in to trouble when Zeus is frustrated by electricity, for some reason. That is, until Hera introduces him to the brand new all electric BMW!

#7 Sally’s Seashells (Extended) | Squarespace

Screenshot: YouTube

It’s well established that Zendaya is Meechee. But she needs to pay the bills, so in this Squarespace Super Bowl commercial, Zendaya moonlights as Sally, of “Sally sells sea shells by the sea shore fame.” There’s trouble in paradise, though, until she gets her website set up.

#6 All of Us Are Dead | Netflix

Screenshot: YouTube

Netflix is doubling down on Korean television after the success of Squid Game, and the trailer for All of Us Are Dead, a gory high school zombie vehicle, apparently did big numbers this year. Gizmodo gave it a glowing review to boot.

#5 Introducing the iPhone 14 Pro | Apple

Screenshot: YouTube

The only thing better than an iPhone is an ad for an iPhone. Here’s one for the iPhone 14. It looks great, doesn’t it? In this ad you can see the iPhone from the back, the front, the side, being lovingly wiped down, filming a guy playing piano, sitting on a table — it’s all just amazing. This, my friends, is what we call content. Think about it, instead of reading all of these dumb words you could be watching this ad right now!

#4 Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts | HBO Max

Screenshot: YouTube

If you like Harry Potter, you are going to love hearing people talk about being in Harry Potter movies. Now’s your chance, because HBO has gathered together all of your favourite witches and wizards, or at least the actors who played them. You could go watch the 20th Anniversary special yourself, but why would you when you’ve got an ad for it right here for your viewing pleasure?

#3 Goal of the Century x BTS | Yet To Come (Hyundai Ver.)

Screenshot: YouTube

Boy wonders BTS don’t just make great songs, they made ads too. Here they are with the special Hyundai version of their hit “Yet To Come.” That’s right, they can sing, dance AND promote cars. But you don’t have to take my word for it, check the commercial out in all of its glory below.

#2 Welcome to CLAN CAPITAL! | Clash of Clans

Screenshot: YouTube

In the bad old days, you’d only see Clash of Clans ads in popups in other apps. Fortunately, those times are behind us. Thanks to the wonders of capitalism and CGI, the famed mobile phone strategy game has its own YouTube ads now. In all seriousness, I have been seeing ads for this game for a decade and I have never personally heard anyone talk about actually playing it. Is it fun? It must be, to take in more than $US700 ($972) million in 2019. Please chime in in the comments and give me your hottest Clash of Clans take.

#1 Amazon’s Big Game Commercial: Mind Reader | Amazon

Screenshot: YouTube

Annnnddddd coming it at number one is an ad from your old pals at Amazon. Celebrities, they’re just like us! In this Amazon ad, famously married entertainers Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost learn that their Alexa has collected so much data about them that it actually can actually read their minds. Amazon wants you to think this is a good thing, even if the company itself doesn’t think so much of Alexa any more.