Where to Watch All the Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action and Horror Movies That Came Out in 2022

After nearly two years of massive change for the global entertainment industry, 2022 saw us experience a period of relative stability. Numerous delays had seen movies pushed back again and again, but 2022 saw us somewhat emerge from the COVID-induced fog, and there were a number of brilliant new movies that hit cinemas this year. A few complete and utter misses, too.
We’re now almost at the end of 2022 and everything we were expecting to release has, and that which hasn’t had a 2023 date confirmed (at least for now). So, let’s take a look back on the sci-fi, fantasy, animation, action, horror, thriller – basically any movies we at Gizmodo Australia obsessed over this year.
What new movies came out in 2022?
From Uncharted to Avatar 2 and everything in between, here are the new movies that released in 2022.
January
- Ghostbusters: Afterlife: You can stream it on Amazon Prime Video or Binge
- The King’s Man: Streaming on Disney+
- The Addams Family 2: Catch it on Amazon Prime Video
- Scream: Scream is on Paramount+
- Nightmare Alley: Stream it on Disney+ and Foxtel Now (or don’t)
- Wyrmwood: Apocalypse: Catch it on Binge or Foxtel Now
- Jackass Forever: Johnny Knoxville and his buds are doing nothing good on Binge, Paramount+ and Foxtel Now.
February
- Moonfall: You can stream it on Binge
- Death on the Nile: Catch it on both Disney+ and Foxtel Now
- Blacklight: Liam Neeson does his thing on Amazon Prime Video
- Uncharted: This flop of a flick is available on both Binge and Amazon Prime Video
- Studio 666: Watch this Foo Fighters horror on Binge and Foxtel Now.
March
- The Batman: The Batman is finally streaming, catch it on Netflix, Binge and Foxtel Now
- Rumble: Is streaming on Paramount+
- The Bad Guys: Stream it on Amazon Prime Video and Binge
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2: It’s on Binge and Paramount+
- X: Catch this slasher on Amazon Prime Video
- Morbius: You can find Morbius on Amazon Prime Video and Binge, but don’t waste your time watching it.
April
- Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore: It’s not streaming anywhere, but you can pay $2.99 to rent it via Amazon or YouTube
- Ambulance: Stream it on Amazon Prime Video and Binge
- Everything Everywhere All At Once: It’s now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Binge and Foxtel Now
- The Lost City: This one’s on Binge, Paramount+ and Foxtel Now
- The Northman: 2022’s epic Viking flick is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Binge
- The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent: The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent can be rented for $5.99 on YouTube and Amazon.
May
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: It’s streaming already on Disney+
- Firestarter: It’s streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Binge and Foxtel Now
- Top Gun: Maverick: Tom Cruise’s latest is on Paramount+
- Last Seen Alive: You can rent this one on Amazon or YouTube for $6.99
- The Bob’s Burgers Movie: You can stream The Bob’s Burgers Movie on Disney+.
June
- Jurassic World: Dominion: This dinosaur-sized cheese can be rented for $5.99 via Amazon, YouTube and TelstraTV
- Lightyear: It’s streaming on Disney+.
- Dashcam: Dashcam isn’t streaming, but you can rent it on YouTube for $5.99
- Minions: The Rise of Gru: You can rent it for $5.99 on YouTube or Amazon, no suits required.
July
- Thor: Love and Thunder: Catch it on Disney+
- The Black Phone: Watch Ethan Hawke smash this horror out of the park for $5.99 on YouTube or Amazon.
August
- Bullet Train: Bullet Train isn’t streaming yet, but you can rent it for $5.99 on Amazon or YouTube
- Nope: Rent Nope via Amazon or YouTube for $5.99
- Beast: You can rent this one from Amazon, YouTube or Telstra TV for $5.99
- The Invitation: you can rent the film that was originally known as The Bride for $5.99 on Amazon or YouTube.
September
- DC League of Super Pets: Rent it for $6.99 via Amazon, Apple TV or YouTube
- Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank: Not streaming yet, but up for rent on Amazon for $4.99
- Dark Harvest: We’ve got absolutely no info about when this one will be available to watch
- Smile: Rent Smile on Amazon or YouTube for $5.99
- See How They Run: Stream this mystery on Disney+.
October
- Don’t Worry Darling: This one’s available to rent for $29.99 via Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube and Telstra TV
- Halloween Ends: Rent Halloween Ends for $24.99 on Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube, Telstra TV and Fetch
- Black Adam: Rent it for $29.99 via Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube and Telstra TV
- Barbarian: No streaming info for this one as yet
- Bros: Rent Bros for $19.99 via Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube or Telstra TV
- The Woman King: Stream The Woman King on Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube, Telstra TV and Fetch for $19.99
November
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: This one’s still in cinemas
- The Menu: The Menu is also still showing on the big screen.
December
- Violent Night: This brutal comedy Christmas movie is still in cinemas
- Avatar: The Way of Water: The second film in the saga debuted December 15
- Strange World: This one came out earlier this week
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish: Just premiered on Boxing Day at the cinema.
What are the new movies coming out in 2023?
2023 is also starting to look stellar, head over here to our running guide.
This article has been updated since it was first published.