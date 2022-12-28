‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Where to Watch All the Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action and Horror Movies That Came Out in 2022

Asha Barbaschow

Asha Barbaschow

Published 46 seconds ago: December 28, 2022 at 1:25 pm -
Filed to:australia
cinemaevergreenmarvelmove schedulemovie release datesmoviestheatreuniversal
Where to Watch All the Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action and Horror Movies That Came Out in 2022
All of the new movies we were graced with in 2022. Image: Gizmodo Australia

After nearly two years of massive change for the global entertainment industry, 2022 saw us experience a period of relative stability. Numerous delays had seen movies pushed back again and again, but 2022 saw us somewhat emerge from the COVID-induced fog, and there were a number of brilliant new movies that hit cinemas this year. A few complete and utter misses, too.

We’re now almost at the end of 2022 and everything we were expecting to release has, and that which hasn’t had a 2023 date confirmed (at least for now). So, let’s take a look back on the sci-fi, fantasy, animation, action, horror, thriller – basically any movies we at Gizmodo Australia obsessed over this year.

What new movies came out in 2022?

From Uncharted to Avatar 2 and everything in between, here are the new movies that released in 2022.

January

Australian Movie Release Schedule
Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Image: Sony

February

Australian Movie Release Schedule
Studio 666. Image: Open Road Films
  • Moonfall: You can stream it on Binge
  • Death on the Nile: Catch it on both Disney+ and Foxtel Now
  • Blacklight: Liam Neeson does his thing on Amazon Prime Video
  • Uncharted: This flop of a flick is available on both Binge and Amazon Prime Video
  • Studio 666: Watch this Foo Fighters horror on Binge and Foxtel Now.

March

Australian Movie Release Schedule
The Batman. Image: DC & Warner Bros
  • The Batman: The Batman is finally streaming, catch it on Netflix, Binge and Foxtel Now
  • Rumble: Is streaming on Paramount+
  • The Bad Guys: Stream it on Amazon Prime Video and Binge
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2: It’s on Binge and Paramount+
  • X: Catch this slasher on Amazon Prime Video
  • Morbius: You can find Morbius on Amazon Prime Video and Binge, but don’t waste your time watching it.

April

Australian Movie Release Schedule
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Image: Warner Bros.

May

Australian Movie Release Schedule
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Image: Disney

June

Australian Movie Release Schedule
Jurassic World: Dominion. Image: NBC Universal
  • Jurassic World: Dominion: This dinosaur-sized cheese can be rented for $5.99 via Amazon, YouTube and TelstraTV
  • Lightyear: It’s streaming on Disney+.
  • DashcamDashcam isn’t streaming, but you can rent it on YouTube for $5.99
  • Minions: The Rise of Gru: You can rent it for $5.99 on YouTube or Amazon, no suits required.

July

Australian Movie Release Schedule
Thor: Love and Thunder. Image: Marvel Studios

August

Where to Watch All the Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action and Horror Movies That Came Out in 2022
Nope. Image: Universal
  • Bullet TrainBullet Train isn’t streaming yet, but you can rent it for $5.99 on Amazon or YouTube
  • Nope: Rent Nope via Amazon or YouTube for $5.99
  • Beast: You can rent this one from Amazon, YouTube or Telstra TV for $5.99
  • The Invitation: you can rent the film that was originally known as The Bride for $5.99 on Amazon or YouTube.

September

Where to Watch All the Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action and Horror Movies That Came Out in 2022
DC League of Super Pets. Image: DC

October

australian movie release schedule
Black Adam concept art. Image: Warner Bros.
  • Don’t Worry Darling: This one’s available to rent for $29.99 via Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube and Telstra TV
  • Halloween EndsRent Halloween Ends for $24.99 on Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube, Telstra TV and Fetch
  • Black Adam: Rent it for $29.99 via Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube and Telstra TV
  • Barbarian: No streaming info for this one as yet
  • Bros: Rent Bros for $19.99 via Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube or Telstra TV 
  • The Woman King: Stream The Woman King on Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube, Telstra TV and Fetch for $19.99

November

Where to Watch All the Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action and Horror Movies That Came Out in 2022
Image: Disney

December

Where to Watch All the Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action and Horror Movies That Came Out in 2022
Avatar. Image: 20th Century Fox

What are the new movies coming out in 2023?

2023 is also starting to look stellar, head over here to our running guide.

This article has been updated since it was first published.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Asha Barbaschow

Asha Barbaschow

Asha is Editor of Gizmodo Australia.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.