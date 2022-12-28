Where to Watch All the Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action and Horror Movies That Came Out in 2022

After nearly two years of massive change for the global entertainment industry, 2022 saw us experience a period of relative stability. Numerous delays had seen movies pushed back again and again, but 2022 saw us somewhat emerge from the COVID-induced fog, and there were a number of brilliant new movies that hit cinemas this year. A few complete and utter misses, too.

We’re now almost at the end of 2022 and everything we were expecting to release has, and that which hasn’t had a 2023 date confirmed (at least for now). So, let’s take a look back on the sci-fi, fantasy, animation, action, horror, thriller – basically any movies we at Gizmodo Australia obsessed over this year.

What new movies came out in 2022?

From Uncharted to Avatar 2 and everything in between, here are the new movies that released in 2022.

January

February

Moonfall : You can stream it on Binge

: You can stream it on Binge Death on the Nile : Catch it on both Disney+ and Foxtel Now

: Catch it on both Disney+ and Foxtel Now Blacklight : Liam Neeson does his thing on Amazon Prime Video

: Liam Neeson does his thing on Amazon Prime Video Uncharted : This flop of a flick is available on both Binge and Amazon Prime Video

: This flop of a flick is available on both Binge and Amazon Prime Video Studio 666: Watch this Foo Fighters horror on Binge and Foxtel Now.

March

The Batman: The Batman is finally streaming, catch it on Netflix, Binge and Foxtel Now

The Batman is finally streaming, catch it on Netflix, Binge and Foxtel Now Rumble : Is streaming on Paramount+

: Is streaming on Paramount+ The Bad Guys : Stream it on Amazon Prime Video and Binge

: Stream it on Amazon Prime Video and Binge Sonic the Hedgehog 2 : It’s on Binge and Paramount+

: It’s on Binge and Paramount+ X : Catch this slasher on Amazon Prime Video

: Catch this slasher on Amazon Prime Video Morbius: You can find Morbius on Amazon Prime Video and Binge, but don’t waste your time watching it.

April

May

June

Jurassic World: Dominion : This dinosaur-sized cheese can be rented for $5.99 via Amazon, YouTube and TelstraTV

: This dinosaur-sized cheese can be rented for $5.99 via Amazon, YouTube and TelstraTV Lightyear : It’s streaming on Disney+.

: It’s streaming on Disney+. Dashcam : Dashcam isn’t streaming, but you can rent it on YouTube for $5.99

: Dashcam isn’t streaming, but you can rent it on YouTube for $5.99 Minions: The Rise of Gru: You can rent it for $5.99 on YouTube or Amazon, no suits required.

July

Thor: Love and Thunder : Catch it on Disney+

: Catch it on Disney+ The Black Phone: Watch Ethan Hawke smash this horror out of the park for $5.99 on YouTube or Amazon.

August

Bullet Train : Bullet Train isn’t streaming yet, but you can rent it for $5.99 on Amazon or YouTube

: Bullet Train isn’t streaming yet, but you can rent it for $5.99 on Amazon or YouTube Nope : Rent Nope via Amazon or YouTube for $5.99

: Rent Nope via Amazon or YouTube for $5.99 Beast : You can rent this one from Amazon, YouTube or Telstra TV for $5.99

: You can rent this one from Amazon, YouTube or Telstra TV for $5.99 The Invitation: you can rent the film that was originally known as The Bride for $5.99 on Amazon or YouTube.

September

October

Don’t Worry Darling : This one’s available to rent for $29.99 via Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube and Telstra TV

: This one’s available to rent for $29.99 via Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube and Telstra TV Halloween Ends: Rent Halloween Ends for $24.99 on Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube, Telstra TV and Fetch

Rent Halloween Ends for $24.99 on Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube, Telstra TV and Fetch Black Adam: Rent it for $29.99 via Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube and Telstra TV

Rent it for $29.99 via Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube and Telstra TV Barbarian : No streaming info for this one as yet

No streaming info for this one as yet Bros : Rent Bros for $19.99 via Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube or Telstra TV

Rent Bros for $19.99 via Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube or Telstra TV The Woman King: Stream The Woman King on Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube, Telstra TV and Fetch for $19.99

November

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: This one’s still in cinemas

This one’s still in cinemas The Menu: The Menu is also still showing on the big screen.

December

What are the new movies coming out in 2023?

2023 is also starting to look stellar, head over here to our running guide.

This article has been updated since it was first published.