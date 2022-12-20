ARENA Backs 8 Aussie Battery Projects Worth $2.7B, Here’s Where They All Are

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has announced support for eight grid-scale battery projects across Australia, with up to $176 million put forward in conditional funding.

The sites, mostly situated around the east side of Australia, all applied for funding with ARENA, which then allocated funds to renewable and sustainable energy projects.

Previously, ARENA has partially funded the trial of curb-side EV chargers and the extension of a delivery fleet to include 60 electric trucks, but this new announcement directly addresses grid-scale energy management.

“Battery storage is an essential technology in the transition to renewable energy, allowing us to smooth out variable generation and store electricity for when it’s needed,” ARENA CEO Darren Miller said.

“These next-generation grid-scale batteries will underpin this transition, with inverter technology that can maintain grid stability without the need for coal and gas generators. This pipeline of grid-forming projects will help move us closer to an electricity grid that can support 100 per cent renewable energy in the national energy market.”

The funding will go out to the following projects:

AGL : a new 250MW/50MWh battery in Liddell, NSW

: a new 250MW/50MWh battery in Liddell, NSW FRV : a new 250MW/50MWh battery in Gnarwarre, Victoria

: a new 250MW/50MWh battery in Gnarwarre, Victoria Neoen : retrofitting the 300MW/450 MWh Victorian Big Battery in Moorabool, Victoria to enable grid-forming capability

: retrofitting the 300MW/450 MWh Victorian Big Battery in Moorabool, Victoria to enable grid-forming capability Neoen : a new 200MW/400MWh battery in Hopeland, Queensland

: a new 200MW/400MWh battery in Hopeland, Queensland Neoen : a new 200MW/400MWh battery in Blyth, South Australia

: a new 200MW/400MWh battery in Blyth, South Australia Origin : a new 300MW/900 MWh battery in Mortlake, Victoria

: a new 300MW/900 MWh battery in Mortlake, Victoria Risen : a new 200MW/400MWh battery in Bungama, South Australia

: a new 200MW/400MWh battery in Bungama, South Australia TagEnergy: a new 300MW/600MWh battery in Mount Fox, Queensland

ARENA’s funding of eight different battery sites will lead to their deployment and activation, contributing to a cleaner Australian grid.

The total project value is estimated to be $2.7 billion and the operation of these batteries is expected to see a “tenfold increase” in grid-forming electricity storage capacity.

The excess energy generated by solar and wind farms across Australia goes into grid battery sites like the ones listed above, which can be tapped into overnight or when there’s low wind, maximising the value of renewable energy sources.

Each battery is expected to be operational by 2025.

You can read more about the announcement on the ARENA website.