Apple Is Bringing Karaoke to a Living Room Near You

Apple announced its new feature today, Apple Music Sing, an immersive karaoke experience that allows users to modify the vocal range and sing alongside real-time lyrics. The newest service will give karaoke enthusiasts options to set the vocals to a solo, duet, or include background singers.

Apple Music Sing boasts an ever-expanding library of notable artists, both old and new, and will feature tens of millions of songs and 50 curated playlists.

An Apple spokesperson told Mashable, “We built an on-device machine learning algorithm that can process music in real-time, finding the vocal parts and neatly isolating them from the rest of the song.”

To use the karaoke app, users will enter the lyrics view and tap on the microphone button to adjust the singer’s volume.

The technology for Apple Music Sing was built on the company’s background in noise cancellation and used the developments it has made for its FaceTime feature. We’re told each song is vetted through an internal software program before it can be enabled on Apple Music Sing, so 80% of its songs will be released at launch. Apple also says it will continue to expand the portfolio over time.

Because the feature requires high-level processing software, it will only be available on compatible devices including iPhone 11 and later, iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation and later), iPad Air (4th generation and later), iPad mini (6th generation), or iPad (9th generation and later), and the Apple TV 4K (3rd generation).

Apple Music has trailed behind its rival streaming service, Spotify in the number of subscribers it has, according to a 2021 Q2 report by Midia research. Apple music garnered only 15% of global subscribers across all music platforms, while Spotify ranked as the No. 1 streaming service, accounting for 31% of global subscribers.

However, with the new Apple Music Sing feature, Apple could see a jump in subscribers or people subscribing for the first time, TechCrunch reported.

“Apple Music’s lyrics experience is consistently one of the most popular features on our service,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats in a press release,

He continued, “We already know our users all over the world love to follow along to their favourite songs, so we wanted to evolve this offering even further to enable even more engagement around music through singing. It’s really a lot of fun, our customers are going to love it.”

Apple Music Sing will be available to subscribers later this month, although an exact release date has not been announced.