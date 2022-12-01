Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’s MODOK Design Gets Revealed Via Funko Pop

Marvel Studios is getting ready to kick off phase 5 with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. And of course collectibles and toys are going to be the first place where we get a good look at what to expect as far as what its heroes and villains will look like.

After being briefly seen at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, here’s the toy-sized reveal of the full design for MODOK in the feature film. The Funko Pop shows him on his floating Doomsday Chair with the classic purple and gold details. Love the little tuft of take-off thrust air.

Image: Funko

While it’s not yet known who will voice or portray the character, in the comics he starts off as a technician working for AIM who gets mutated into MODOC — a “Mental Organism Designed Only for Computing” — and then goes crazy and becomes MODOK, a “Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing.”

Anticipate a universe of adventures with Ant-Man and family as they protect against evil and push themselves beyond what they believed possible. Add to your Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania collection today https://t.co/gxIkqoYhYj #Funko #FunkoPOP #Marvel pic.twitter.com/ywT6ZthlWz — Funko (@OriginalFunko) December 1, 2022

In the film, AIM was the corrupt organisation run by Aldrich Killian, and in the official Iron-Man 3 game, Killian (played by Guy Pearce in the movie) had the company upload a copy of his consciousness into tech — making him MODOK for its plot. There’s no confirmation if this is the way the character will lean for Quantumnania or if they’ll go full meta and bring in Patton Oswalt’s variant from Hulu’s recent MODOK show.

Screenshot: Funko

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theatres February 17, 2023.

