An Extra Ordinary Woman Needs Superpowers in Extraordinary

In America, your 18th birthday is marked (usually) by receiving the right to vote. In Hulu’s upcoming TV series Extraordinary, people receive a miscellaneous superpower — with the exception of Jen (Máiréad Tyers), who’s managed to make it to 25 without discovering what ability she received, if any. But this Britcom turns Jen’s woes into a rather poignant — although very funny! — tale of a woman searching for her identity.

See for yourself!

If this feels reminiscent of the popular anime series My Hero Academia, which begins with a young boy named Izuku Midoriya who also doesn’t have superpowers in a world where nearly everyone else has them, well… yeah. But the similarities with Extraordinary clearly stop there. Here’s the official synopsis: “Meet Jen. She lives in a world where everyone has a superpower. Everyone except her. Which is just sodding great. Extraordinary is somewhere between a sitcom and an existential crisis: an eye-popping, shocking, hilarious, and bittersweet comedy about finding your way in the world, when all you’ll ever be is ‘ordinary’.”

Extraordinary premieres on Hulu on January 25.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.