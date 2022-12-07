A New M3GAN Trailer Is Here to Bring Pint-Sized Terror to Your Day

After achieving instant meme-ability in her first trailer — which kind of came out of nowhere, and elevated an “ugh, not another killer-doll movie” situation to “OMG WHEN CAN I SEE THIS” status — M3GAN’s overprotective, alarmingly powerful plaything has returned for another tease.

Yes, they brought back the sinister dance scene for this one (how could they not?), but this new trailer gives us an even better idea of what to expect, including a supremely malevolent scene of M3GAN playing the piano. “It’s insane, right?”

Produced by James Wan (Saw, The Conjuring, Insidious) and Blumhouse (Halloween, The Black Phone, The Invisible Man), M3GAN is directed by Gerard Johnstone (Housebound) and written by Akela Cooper (Malignant), from a story by Cooper and Wan. And what is that story, exactly? Well: “M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Get Out’s Allison Williams), M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to. When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned eight-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw, The Haunting of Hill House), Gemma’s unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems — a decision that will have unimaginable consequences.”

The cast also includes Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Jen Van Epps, Lori Dungey, and Stephane Garneau-Monten. M3GAN hits theatres January 6, but is presumably starring in all your nightmares tonight.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.