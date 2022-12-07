A Book Detailing Elon Musk’s Twitter Fiasco Is Already in the Works

A book detailing Elon Musk’s chaotic Twitter takeover is already in the works. Ben Mezrich, the author of “The Accidental Billionaires” which became the inspiration for the film “The Social Network,” announced he will be publishing his new book “Breaking Twitter” next year.

The author took to, well, Twitter, to tease his work, saying, “A little announcement. My next nonfiction book: Breaking Twitter. This one is gonna be quite a ride.” And he’s probably not wrong. For anyone following along, Musk’s takeover has had all the ups and downs of a carnival ride.

It’s a book Merzich’s wasting no time getting published. He told The Wall Street Journal he takes pride in turning around books quickly and said he has never spent more than six months writing a book. Mezrich also said it’s important for him to tell stories that deserve to be told, regardless of whether it has a finite ending. “Moving fast is extremely important,” he told the outlet. “If the whole world is excited by something, you want to be a part of the conversation.”

Musk offered to buy Twitter for $US44 ($61) billion in April of this year and officially took control of the platform in late October. Under Musk, Twitter laid off around 3,700 people nearly half of its workforce, and lifted controversial suspensions and bans for users who previously broke the platform’s rules on things like spouting conspiracy theories, misinformation and hate speech.

“Elon Musk is one of the most complex characters of our time,” Mezrich told The Wall Street Journal and said “Breaking Twitter” will encompass “the culture clash between the right and the left, but also about what free speech means.”

He said he has primarily put forth effort into books that have movie potential, like his GameStop book, “The Antisocial Network: The GameStop Short Squeeze and the Ragtag Group of Amateur Traders That Brought Wall Street to Its Knees,” which was published as the story unfolded. “The Antisocial Network” was published in September 2021, and is now in post-production for the movie version titled “Dumb Money.”

Although “Breaking Twitter” is still in the writing stages, it’s likely also going to be turned into a movie. Merzich also wrote on Twitter, “Gonna be an interesting year! Movie news coming soon :):):):)”

The book, “Breaking Twitter” is set to be released in the fall of 2023.