Zootopia+ Invites You to Watch Some Bite-Size Slices of Life

Step back into the sprawling animal metropolis of Disney’s Zootopia with Zootopia+, a new series that spins off side adventures with some of the film’s scene-stealing characters. Taking the reins from film directors Rich Moore and Byron Howard for the Disney+ original series are Josie Trinidad (who was co-head of story for Zootopia) and Trent Correy (Once Upon a Snowman).

Here’s the new trailer for the six-episode series which drops on Wednesday, November 9; it sees the return of fan faves like Clawhauser in a new gazelle-centric adventure, and the amazing socialite lives in Little Rodentia in a fun Real Housewives riff. And of course, Flash is back for a new sloth-centric adventure.

Discover 6️⃣ all-new stories in Disney’s Zootopia+, an Original series streaming Wednesday only on @DisneyPlus. 🐰🐾🐭 pic.twitter.com/QsPMALerPt — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) November 7, 2022

Keep reading for Zooptopia+ episode descriptions, after this glamorous peek at Fru Fru, again doing the most:

Image: Disney+

1. “Hopp on Board” – When Judy boards the train from Bunny Burrow to Zootopia to begin her life as the big city’s first bunny cop, Stu and Bonnie’s youngest daughter, Molly, hitches a ride atop the train, forcing the down-to-earth duo out of their comfort zone and into an action-packed rescue mission.

2. “The Real Rodents of Little Rodentia” – Newly engaged, Fru Fru kicks off wedding planning with enthusiasm and flourish — at least until her scene-stealing cousin Tru Tru arrives to assume the role of Shrew of Honour. A battle for the spotlight ensues until a close call with a giant doughnut reveals that for better or worse, no one knows you better than family.

3. “Duke the Musical” – After being wrangled and arrested in a giant doughnut — compliments of Officer Judy Hopps — clever criminal weasel Duke reevaluates his life, pondering where he went wrong — in song. In a musical aptly staged in his own mind, Duke contemplates how to go from a small time crook to the Big Time!

4. “The Godfather of the Bride” – A touching tale about the powerful arctic shrew known as Mr. Big revisits Fru Fru’s big day when he delivers a revelatory father-of-the-bride speech. Taking guests back in time to his days as Mr. Small, a new immigrant to Zootopia, he imparts the wisdom he gained then about the importance of friends, family and community.

5. “So You Think You Can Prance” – ZPD dispatcher Clawhauser persuades his boss, Chief Bogo, to audition for “So You Think You Can Prance.” The stakes are high as the ultimate prize is a dream-come-true opportunity to dance on stage with megastar pop sensation Gazelle.

6. “Dinner Rush” – As super server Sam urgently tries to finish her restaurant shift to make a once-in-a-lifetime Gazelle concert, Flash and Priscilla show up at the last minute with hopes of a once-in-a-lifetime dinner.

Zootopia+ streams on November 9.

