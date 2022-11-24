What Is the Best Pixel Phone?

The Google Pixel is Google’s own run of phones. Seven generations deep, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are the newest phones in the range, but what is the best Pixel phone?

Let’s dive into the current Pixel range and pick apart which device is the ‘best’.

Which is the best model of Google Pixel?

From a feature and tech standpoint, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is the best Pixel on the market at the moment. Larger than the standard Pixel 7 with a more powerful camera array, a nicer screen, more RAM and a larger battery, the upgrades in this model best suit a power user or someone after the best photos possible from a phone. We’re very impressed with the photo quality.

However, you should keep in mind that a single, definite answer isn’t really what Google intends when thinking about the ‘best’ phone in the Pixel range. See, the Google Pixel lineup includes three phones right now: the 6a, the 7 and the 7 Pro. Each of these phones offers a slightly different assortment of features, gunning at a different price point.

As per the Google website, here are the key feature differences between each model:

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Starts at $1,299

Google Tensor G2 chip

Full-screen 6.7-inch (170 mm) display

mmWave 5G

QHD+ (1440 x 3120) LTPO OLED at 512 ppi up to 120hz

19.5:9 aspect ratio

Typical 5000 mAh battery capacity

Fast wireless charging capable, fast charging capable

Battery Share: Charge other devices wirelessly

Edgeless Corning GorillaGlass Victus™ back with polished aluminium frame

IP68 dust and water resistance

12 GB LPDDR5 RAM and available with 128 GB, 256 GB or 512 GB storage

Titan M2 security chip

Fingerprint and face unlock

50MP (wide), 12MP (ultrawide), 48MP telephoto cameras

10.8MP selfie camera

Google Pixel 7

Starts at $999

Google Tensor G2 chip

Full-screen 6.3 inch (160.5 mm) display

FHD+ (1080 x 2400) OLED at 416 ppi up to 90hz

20:9 aspect ratio

Typical 4355 mAh battery capacity

Fast charging capable, fast wireless charging capable

Battery Share: Charge other devices wirelessly

Edgeless Corning Gorilla Glass Victus back with matte aluminium frame

IP68 dust and water resistance

8 GB LPDDR5 RAM and available with 128 GB or 256 GB storage

Titan M2 security chip

Fingerprint and face unlock

50MP (wide), 12MP (ultrawide) cameras

10.8MP selfie camera

Google Pixel 6a

Starts at $749

Google Tensor chip

Full-screen 6.1 inch (156 mm) display

FHD+ (1080 x 2400) OLED at 429 ppi, up to 60hz

Typical 4410 mAh battery capacity

Fast charging capable

3D thermoformed composite back with a tactile alloy frame

IP67 dust and water resistance

6 GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage

Titan M2 security coprocessor

Fingerprint unlock (no face unlock)

12.2MP (wide), 12MP (ultrawide) cameras

8MP selfie camera

On top of these hardware features, the internal camera software also varies slightly between models. Google has a full list of these features on its website. If you’re after side-by-side camera testing, my article on Lifehacker Australia has several great example shots.

Depending on what your expectation and budget are, the ‘best’ Pixel changes. So, while the 7 Pro is the best for all the features and performance, the 6a and 7 definitely have their place elsewhere.

Which is the best value Pixel phone?

If you’re after the best value Google Pixel phone, then it’s likely to be the Pixel 7. This mid-range phone starts at $999, with most of the camera tech you can expect from the 7 Pro, except for the telephoto lens, macro focus software and without the screen size.

Stripping away these features, you’d save $300, making it a great value device with some terrific features. However, if you’re after a more affordable phone, you might consider the Google Pixel 6a.

Which is the best budget google pixel phone?

The best budget pixel phone at the moment is the Google Pixel 6a, which starts at $749. At this price, it has many of the features from the standard Pixel 6 range, except with a smaller screen, a 60hz refresh rate, a slightly smaller battery and several other features.

It’s a great phone regardless. Speaking from experience, I moved from an iPhone 13 Mini to the Pixel 6a and loved the device (although I now use a Pixel 7 Pro).

Are Google Pixel phones worth buying?

Definitely. Google has presented an incredibly strong case for itself in the phones space, and the Pixel 6a, 7 and 7 Pro devices are all equally worth considering. I’ve used all three in my transition away from the iPhone and I’ve been very impressed, but whether or not the Google Pixel range of devices is better than the iPhone range is a different story.