Westworld Has Been Cancelled

Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy’s Westworld has not made the cut to stick around in the new hierarchy of power over at Warner Bros. The acclaimed HBO sci-fi series has been cancelled after its fourth season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Nolan had hoped to wrap up his television mystery box’s story in at least one more season, telling THR, “We always planned for a fifth and final season. We very much hope to make them.” Joy added when they were still in negotiations to get one more renewal , “Jonah and I have always had an ending in mind that we hope to reach. We have not quite reached it yet. Just to close up a lot of the stuff that we’ve seen before like the flashforward with The Man in Black and everything, so we have a plan for Season 5 but you know, life can make other plans for you. So we’ll just hope for the best”

Season 4 ended with a strong cliffhanger that could be seen as a classic Nolan style ‘you decide where it goes from there’ turning point. Whatever he and Joy had planned, we will now unfortunately never get to see.