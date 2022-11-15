Plant-Based Packaging Could Be the Solution to Plastics and No, You Can’t Eat It

Researchers at Victoria University are looking into how vegetables such as zucchini, broccoli, celery and lettuce could be used in packaging, to cut down on plastic waste.

A possible solution to Australia’s stockpile of used plastics could be plant-based packaging instead of plastic, at least according to polymer expert Doctor Marlene Cran at Victoria University.

“In future, there could be protein powders or dried peas sold in a bag made from the leftover starch sourced from the vegetables… inside the bag,” Cran said.

Putting the unusable produce left behind at a nearby farm to use, Cran’s team at Werribee Campus in Victoria crafted a range of food packaging products using the waste vegetables.

One of the key projects being worked on by the team is plant-based trays and boards. These trays and boards are made from several different produce sources, including celery, zucchini and iceberg lettuce.

Additionally, mycelium (from mushrooms) is being researched as a replacement for styrofoam boxes. Yellow pea starch also makes a terrific material for plastic-like films.

The goal of the team is to develop plant-based packaging methods with as minimal intervention as possible, so they’re avoiding too many additives and drying processes.

“Designing something that can compete on price and effectiveness with plastic and foam is the work of decades. But the investment needs to start now,” Cran added.

Modor intelligence expects the bio-packaging market to reach $184 million by 2026, as stronger restrictions are imposed on plastics worldwide.

Considering the amount of harm that plastics do to the world, we’re going to need a lot of solutions like this. So, I’m looking forward to my packaged goods coming in plant-based packets.

You can read the plant-based packaging research on the Victoria University website. The research is funded by the Victorian government’s higher education state investment fund.