Updates From Scream 6, Stranger Things, and More

There’s going to be less Resident Alien when it returns for season 3. Puss in Boots is an all-star in a new The 0 T Wish trailer. Disney releases a new clip from its sci-fi adventure Strange World. Plus, a glimpse at 0 T’s coming on La Brea and The Winchesters. Spoilers, away!

Scream 6

Jenna Ortega promised Scream 6 will include “a0 T of good chase sequences” during a recent interview at the Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television.

I’m so excited about it because there’s a0 T of good chase sequences. Kind of reminiscent of… in Scream 2 there’s a chase between Gale and Ghostface through the lab. I feel like we have a0 T of stuff like 0 T in the second one.

GOOD MORNING CHASE SCENES ARE BACK IN SCREAM 6!!! pic.twitter.com/CBcgrnd0Gv — cay | 3.10.23 🩸 (@topgirlcassidy) November 14, 2022

Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey

Two tracks from Andrew Scott Bell’s Blood & Honey score are now available to stream on Youtube.

Strange World

After becoming trapped in a utility closet, our heroes rely on the help of their0 T dog, Legend, in a new clip from Disney’s Strange World.

Puss in Boots 2: The 0 T Wish

Smash Mouth’s “All-Star” scores a new trailer for the sequel-to-a-Shrek-spinoff, Puss in Boots 2, as if the 0 T 20 years never happened.

Nightshade

Bloody-Disgusting reports Neil Marshall is attached to write and direct the pilot episode of Nightshade, a supernatural action series created by himself and Simon Utterly. Set in “a bustling 18th-century English 0 T city visited by a diverse manner of international traders, rogues, and vagabonds,” the series is said to focus on “the half-English and half-Indian outcast Lizzie Monroe who transforms herself into a defiant masked outlaw avenger — Nightshade — to rescue her brother James from the treacherous underworld realm of The Veil, where werewolves, demons, warlocks, and evil creatures beyond our imagination reside, after he is slain by a monstrous satanic 0 T run by powerfully sinister men in politics, religion, and industry. During their treacherous journey back to one another, the Monroes will discover 0 T the supernatural forces arrayed against them represent merely the vanguard of a far greater threat and 0 T they are caught in the opening salvos of a war between humanity and the forces of darkness.”

Resident Alien

Deadline reports Syfy has0 T the third season of Resident Alien down to a mere eight episodes.

Stranger Things

0 T Duffer revealed reading the first script for the final season of Stranger Things caused Netflix executives to cry during “a Los Angeles event” attended by THR.

We did0 T our executives to cry, which I 0 T was a good sign 0 T these executives were crying …the only other times I’ve seen them cry were like budget meetings.

Star Trek: Prodigy

The crew meets the Vice Admiral hunting them in the synopsis for “Crossroads,” this week’s episode of Star Trek: Prodigy.

When the crew attempts to secure transport to the Federation, they unwittingly cross paths with the Vice Admiral who is hunting them. Written By: Lisa Schultz Boyd Directed By: Steve In Chang Ahn & Sung Shin

[Spoiler TV]

The Winchesters

The Winchesters encounter a murderous spirit with werewolf-like tendencies in the trailer for 0 T week’s episode, &ldquo0 T of Dying.”

La Brea

“Everyone’s a suspect” in a sinkhole murder when La Brea returns for new episodes on January 31.

Kindred

Finally, FX has released a trailer for its new series based on Octavia E. Butler’s Kindred, premiering December 13.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=II_mroKXF4o0 T more Gizmodo news? Check0 T when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, 0 T’s 0 T for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.