In Delicious Science News, We Now Know the Genome That Makes a Perfect Avocado

Researchers at the University of Queensland have mapped the genome of the avocado for the first time, to find out what makes the perfect fruit.

That’s right: years of research in collaboration with the Queensland Alliance for Agriculture and Food Innovation have led scientists to understand what aspects of the avocado lead to the best taste, texture and pest resistance.

Previously, researchers at the University of Queensland were able to resurrect dead avocados, but this new research has a much more significant scale.

Genetically modified fruits, crops and plants aren’t a new innovation, but up until now, genetically modified avocados haven’t been a thing. In 2019, the genetic code of avocados was cracked, but now, the genome has been mapped.

“Our Hass genome is 98 per cent complete – the first in the world of such complexity – and we now know which genes are responsible for which characteristic,” researcher Doctor Onkar Nath said. For his PhD, Nath researched the chromosomes of avocados.

“This means we can now, through new research, identify opportunities for Australian growers to improve on-farm productivity and sustainability including driving efficiencies across time, labour and land.”

Knowing the genome of the avocado means that researchers could potentially modify the fruit so that more valuable aspects could be exploited.

The fruit has unique sugars, fats and lipids, and according to Professor Robert Henry, this research has now positioned Australia as “a leader in avocado research”. Go Australia.

“Having this accurate genome allows us to better understand the plant’s biology and provides a better platform for avocado research,” said Henry.

“There is a great opportunity for us to further our world-leading work to drive new research targeting crop production from here in Queensland.”

Suddenly I have a craving for avocado toast. There go my savings for a house.

You can read about The University of Queensland’s avocado research in Horticulture Research.