U.S. Domino’s Buys 800 Chevy Bolt EVs for Pizza Delivery Fleet

U.S. Domino’s Pizza announced that it is purchasing 800 2023 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles for its delivery fleet — making it one of the largest EV delivery fleets in the country, with 855 EVs total.

Domino’s history is long intertwined with the history of pizza delivery in general, with the chain introducing its infamous “delivery in 30 minutes or it’s free” guarantee in 1979. And the pizza company believes the Bolt could go days without charges thanks to the short-range nature of pizza deliveries. With the 2023 Bolt’s EPA-estimated range of 417 km, perhaps they’re right.

Photo: Domino’s

Russell Weiner, Domino’s CEO, said:

“Domino’s launched pizza delivery in 1960 with a Volkswagen Beetle, rolled out the DXP – a custom-built pizza delivery vehicle – in 2015, tested autonomous pizza delivery with cars and robots, and is now leading the charge in the future of pizza delivery. Domino’s has always been on the cutting edge of pizza delivery and electric delivery cars make sense as vehicle technology continues to evolve. We’ve made a commitment to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and this is one way we can begin reducing our environmental impact, one delivery at a time.”

The Domino’s DXP was a Chevrolet Spark heavily modified by Roush Performance. Despite the Spark name, this Chevrolet hatchback was powered by an internal combustion engine. The DXP featured a unique livery, a body kit and replaced the rear passenger seats with a warming oven large enough to fit 80 pizzas. While the Domino’s Bolts will also sport a unique livery, they won’t be fitted with massive warming ovens.

The Bolt will initially be spread thin across the pizza chain’s 6000-plus U.S. locations, with just 100 Bolts to be delivered in November. The 700 other Bolts will reach locations in the following months.

To commemorate the electric hatchback’s introduction to the delivery fleets, Domino’s Pizza is giving away two 2023 Chevrolet Bolts by individuals getting delivery or showing you’re the biggest Domino’s fan.

Can this come to Australia, please?