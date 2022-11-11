Wait Until Elon Finds These Free Browser Extensions That Fix Twitter’s Blue Tick Shitshow

Twitter’s new verification system is super dumb but, as is normal when something dumb happens on the internet, the internet reacts. This time around, a bunch of browser extensions have been created to ‘fix’ the Twitter verification system.

Over on Github, the new extension titled “eight dollars” changes the way verification badges on Twitter appear on PC browsers. Instead of having previously verified accounts and recently paid verified accounts all sharing the same blue tick, this extension adds either “paid for verification” or “actually verified” beside the tick.

Here’s the thing though: extensions like these are actually useful. Right now, Twitter is a hub of disinformation, with Musk in control and willing to sell off the site’s verification badge for a monthly fee.

For example, if an account is impersonating a large brand and has paid for the tick, this extension basically tells you if it’s the legit brand or not (provided they were verified before the verification system was overhauled). It would be useful if, say, somebody was impersonating Twitter and running a crypto scam.

Massive phishing scams underway. pic.twitter.com/DlnPPaWwW7 — Chad Loder – @chadloder@kolektiva.social (@chadloder) November 10, 2022

If you’re not so thrilled about verified accounts to begin with, then maybe you’d want to install Twitter Verified Account Sunglasses, which changes every Twitter verification badge… To the poop emoji.

There’s also Twitterblue-nerd, which changes the badges of people who have bought Twitter Blue to the nerd emoji.

yup i did one lolhttps://t.co/0MOcfXeSja

enjoy pic.twitter.com/DFqUSOz0E7 — feels like falling (@chaoticvibing) November 9, 2022

Or perhaps you want to do away with verification entirely, in which case, you might want to install Equal Twitter, which removes all verification badges on the website. I don’t blame you, nor would I blame you if you want off the Twitter rollercoaster entirely to go and hang out somewhere a little less… Musk.

Anyway, if you don’t want to install any extensions, you can click your mouse on the verified badge to check if the account received the badge through Twitter Blue or if they received it through Twitter directly.

Modern problems require modern solutions, I guess. Especially if you’re billions in debt and causing problems for your now tanking site.

Great work Elon, well done.