The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Wait Until Elon Finds These Free Browser Extensions That Fix Twitter’s Blue Tick Shitshow

Zachariah Kelly

Zachariah Kelly

Published 33 mins ago: November 11, 2022 at 3:00 pm -
Filed to:browser extension
chromeelon muskgoogle chrometwitter
Wait Until Elon Finds These Free Browser Extensions That Fix Twitter’s Blue Tick Shitshow
The Twitter verification badge. Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

Twitter’s new verification system is super dumb but, as is normal when something dumb happens on the internet, the internet reacts. This time around, a bunch of browser extensions have been created to ‘fix’ the Twitter verification system.

Over on Github, the new extension titled “eight dollars” changes the way verification badges on Twitter appear on PC browsers. Instead of having previously verified accounts and recently paid verified accounts all sharing the same blue tick, this extension adds either “paid for verification” or “actually verified” beside the tick.

Here’s the thing though: extensions like these are actually useful. Right now, Twitter is a hub of disinformation, with Musk in control and willing to sell off the site’s verification badge for a monthly fee.

For example, if an account is impersonating a large brand and has paid for the tick, this extension basically tells you if it’s the legit brand or not (provided they were verified before the verification system was overhauled). It would be useful if, say, somebody was impersonating Twitter and running a crypto scam.

If you’re not so thrilled about verified accounts to begin with, then maybe you’d want to install Twitter Verified Account Sunglasses, which changes every Twitter verification badge… To the poop emoji.

There’s also Twitterblue-nerd, which changes the badges of people who have bought Twitter Blue to the nerd emoji.

Or perhaps you want to do away with verification entirely, in which case, you might want to install Equal Twitter, which removes all verification badges on the website. I don’t blame you, nor would I blame you if you want off the Twitter rollercoaster entirely to go and hang out somewhere a little less… Musk.

Anyway, if you don’t want to install any extensions, you can click your mouse on the verified badge to check if the account received the badge through Twitter Blue or if they received it through Twitter directly.

Modern problems require modern solutions, I guess. Especially if you’re billions in debt and causing problems for your now tanking site.

Great work Elon, well done.

About the Author

Zachariah Kelly

Zachariah Kelly

Zachariah Kelly is a writer at Gizmodo Australia.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.