Tuvalu to Digitally Replicate its Island Nation as it Risks Being Washed Away

In the South Pacific sits Tuvalu, a small independent island nation that is facing an awful fate, with rising sea levels threatening to submerge its group of nine islands.

Tuvalu Minister for Justice, Communication and Foreign Affairs Simon Kofe used the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) to share his nation’s plan to keep its culture and heritage alive – and it involves the metaverse.

The metaverse is an interesting concept. We all know it’s something Mark Zuckerberg is throwing a relentless amount of resources (and money) at, bands/musicians are using it for concerts and a lot of companies are using the space for media events. But, Kofe’s plan is a little more special.

In response to the impending environmental disaster and rising global sea levels, Tuvalu has started the process of migrating its country into the metaverse to continue its existence.

For years now the small island nation has been asking world leaders to act and adhere to commitments made in the 2015 Paris Agreement. This year, Kofe’s COP27 message was a simple one: that it is time to look at alternative solutions to save his country. Such a solution is the Future Now Project, labelled a “proactive stance toward the worst case-scenario”.

“As a progressive nation, we are excited at the opportunity for Tuvalu to exist in the metaverse – but not to the extent of losing our lands. The tragedy of this outcome cannot be overstated. But because the world has not acted, we must,” Kofe said.

“Tuvalu could be the first country in the world to exist solely in cyberspace – but if global warming continues unchecked, it won’t be the last.

“The world’s inaction means that our pacific region must take greater action and forge our own path as leaders on the international stage, but our action alone cannot stop the current trajectory of climate change.”

Kofe is calling on global citizens to assist Tuvalu by holding their own governments accountable to act fast on climate change and help them avoid a digital future.

As part of the campaign, Tuvalu has created a dedicated website that includes pre-written letters of action people can send to their local government representatives calling for this action.

A metaverse project we can get behind, the cost, however, is devastating.