Troll’s Trailer Roars Onto Screens

From the very begining of the trailer for Troll, a new Norweigan-language fantasy-action film directed by Roar Uthaug, it’s clear that there’s something very wrong in the mountains. Uthaug is the director of Tomb Raider (the 2018 version) and 2015 disaster thriller The Wave, and his new Netflix film seems to combine a magical fascination with the fairy realm with an exploration of how ancient creatures might actually interact with the modern world.

The trailer shows something trapped in the mountains of Dovre. When a gigantic troll awakens after thousand years, it begins to destroy everything in its path, quickly approaching Oslo. Combining a natural disaster story with a creature feature, Troll looks like a clear climate disaster analogy wrapped up in a destructive force ripped out of a fable. It stars Ine Marie Wilmann, Kim S. Falck-Jørgensen, Mads Sjøgård Pettersen, and Gard B. Eidsvold.

Troll will be available to stream on Netflix starting December 1.

