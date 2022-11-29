Chances Are That SMS Toll Notice You Received Is a Scam

The ACMA and toll-collecting company Linkt are warning of a new scam doing the rounds.

Scammers are sending messages pretending to be toll road operators, including Linkt. The ACMA is warning that if you’ve been sent a text claiming you have an overdue toll road account or insufficient funds, it could, in fact, be a scam.

Scam messages may come from an unknown number or have the word ‘Linkt’ in the sender display details to make them appear genuine.

These phishing scams are trying to trick you into clicking on a link that leads to a convincing – but fake – website designed to steal your personal or financial details.

Linkt is operated by Transurban and it provides accounts for toll road payments across Australia. You have to actively sign up for a Linkt account, so if you haven’t, chances are it’s definitely a scam. That being said, my Service NSW-issued e-Toll pass wasn’t working for a few months and as a result, Linkt mailed out toll notices. While these piled up for a little while, never once did Linkt call or text to tell me about it. The TL;DR: Linkt won’t text you, but if you’re genuinely concerned you have an unpaid notice, give them a call.

“We will never email or SMS you to ask for your personal information or login details. We may ask you to verify your personal details to authenticate your identity when we speak to you over the phone. If we need you to manage your account, we will always direct you to log into your account directly via linkt.com.au or the Linkt app,” Linkt says. They also ask you to take a screenshot of the SMS and report it to them.

If you have supplied your financial information, including credit card details, get in touch with your financial institution straight away. You can also report it to the Federal government’s ScamWatch website at scamwatch.gov.au.