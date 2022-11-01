Today’s Best Australian Tech Deals

We love a tech deal, friends. Lucky for us, there are plenty of them around at all times.

If you love a red-hot deal as much as us, we’ve rounded up our top picks below. We’ll update this list fairly regularly, so be sure to check in often.

If you’re keen on nabbing a new laptop by the end of the year, or to find a sweet deal so you can gift one to a friend or family at Christmas time, then you’ve come to the right place.

All you have to do is use the code SAVLVO to save a further 20% when you get to checkout.

Check out the very best deals below:

Explore the full sale here.

Up to 45% off these gaming headsets

When you’re a PC gamer, one of the most crucial accessories you’ll need is a headset. Not only will it block out any distractions and immerse you further into the game, but the right one will also help you detect danger, like the incoming footsteps of enemy teams.

First up is this Logitech G435 headset. It’s wireless, delivers powerful and clean sound plus it sports a beamforming microphone that helps reduce any background noise when you speak. It’s currently on sale for $105.95 (down from $199.99).

Your next option is this EPOS Sennheiser GSP 301 closed back headset. Compatible with most consoles, the GSP 301 is considered one of the best all-round gaming headsets thanks to its high-quality audio and deep bass as well as its durable design. You can shop it here for $71.80 (RRP $125.80).

Last is the ever-popular SteelSeries Arctis Pro USB gaming headset. These headphones were designed for audiophiles and are among the top gaming headsets for PC users. Thanks to its GameDAC feature, it can transform any console into a high-performance audio system, bypassing the lower quality you tend to find in other devices. Made from polished steel and aluminium alloy, the Arctis Pro is an investment that is built to last. Grab yours here for $309 (down from $499).

Amazon smart home devices on sale

Kickstart your smart home journey with this Amazon device sale. You’ll find solid discounts on Ring Video doorbells, mesh routers, a range of Echo Dot and Echo Show generations and a few Kindle deals.

Here are all of the Amazon devices that are on sale at the moment:

*Keep in mind that you can actually score an Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for a mere $10 if you sign up to Amazon Prime.

The weather is starting to heat up so it’s time to assess your home’s cooling options. And what better way to circulate some cool air than with this high-tech Dyson Pure Cool tower fan?

We love these bladeless fans, as not only do they look chic and modern in your home, but they’re also super easy to clean. Oh, and obviously they do a great job at sending a cool, purified breeze in your direction thanks to its advanced air multiplier technology and smooth oscillation.

Shop it here for $499 (down from $599).

If you haven’t bought your car a dash cam yet (respectfully) what are you doing? It’s always a good idea to keep one attached to your windshield’s interior, since it can capture evidence of any reckless behaviour from other drivers.

In the event of a car accident, most of us can be so overcome with shock that we forget to register the perpetrator’s number plate as they drive away. That’s why a dash cam is so important.

This Manan dash cam is only 3-inches wide so it won’t obstruct your view, it features an ultra-wide angle lens to capture the entire road ahead of you and it can intelligently switch itself on and off to save power.

Shop it here for $31.99 (down from $74.99).

This hefty speaker is the biggest in Ultimate Ears’ portable range. Not only does it feature a big sound to match its big size, but it also is the “bassiest” speaker Ultimate Ears has to offer.

It’s waterproof, compatible with all other UE speakers and can play all your favourite tunes for 24 hours.

Use the promo code TOPITUP to take an extra 8% off.

Shop it here for $447.11 (down from $599.99).

So many gadgets and so few powerpoint sockets. These days, it’s hard to find a lightweight laptop that has more than one or two USB ports. With more and more devices being sold without adapters and just a simple cable, you might be struggling to connect so many different devices at the same time.

To combat this, you’ll want to grab a USB hub like this one by WAVLINK. Not only does it have three USB ports with two SD card reader slots, it also has two HDMI cable ports and a spot for any VGA and RJ45 cables.

Shop one here for $72.24 when you apply the voucher (down from $109.99).