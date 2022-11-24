This is One Beeeeeeeg Fish

Ladies and gentlemen: this chonky goldfish has just been pulled out of a lake in France.

Weighing a whopping 30kg, this goldfish has been named Carrot, and is much larger than your typical fish. In fact, he is likely the world’s largest goldfish.

Carrot the goldfish’s home is the Bluewater Lakes fishery, located in the Champagne region of France. He was originally placed in the water 20 years ago and lives among heaps of other huge fish. Actually, if you want to look at some real chonky bois, check out fishery’s Facebook page.

He’s a hybrid species of leather carp and koi carp. Leather carp have been known to grow to 1.2 metres long, while koi carp can grow to 91cm. He’s not your typical ‘Goldfish’ breed either. The Carassius Auratus, which belongs to the carp family, is the one you’d likely see in pet shops.

Carrot was not measured, but he weighed in at about 30kg. That’s below the maximum weight of a leather carp (60kg) but well above the maximum weight of koi carp (11kg). Big boy.

“I knew it was a big fish when it took my bait and went off side to side and up and down with it. Then it came to the surface 30 or 40 yards out and I saw that it was orange,” angler Andy Hackett told the Daily Mail.

“I always knew The Carrot was in there but never thought I would catch it.”

It took Hackett over 25 minutes to catch the fish, but after a quick photoshoot, Carrot was returned to the water. Hell yeah, Carrot.

In ‘excellent health and condition’, Carrot is expected to live for another 15 years in the French river. Long live Carrot.

Also, just a PSA, don’t dump your goldfish in the wild. They grow into monsters.

Anyway, as you were.