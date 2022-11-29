These Are the 10 Most Streamed Songs on Apple Music in 2022

Apple Music has finally unveiled the songs and artists that ruled the streaming service this year. Everything from TikTok viral hits from GAYLE and Jack Harlow to veteran Elton John revisiting his own discography in a collaboration with Dua Lipa to the respective comebacks of Harry Styles and Adele, 2022 was chock-full of bangers. While 100 songs decorate Apple Music’s year end playlist — which was ruled by the hip-hop genre — here are the top 10 most popular songs on the streaming service from this year.

10. GAYLE – “abcdefu”

Gayle’s “abcdefu” helped put GAYLE on the map in her major label debut single. The song is a cheeky FU song to GAYLE’s ex and saw some massive success on the social media platform TikTok. The song peaked at number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was nominated for Song of the Year at the upcoming 65th annual Grammy Awards.

9. Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”

It’s not surprising that Bad Bunny made the list, as he was also recently crowned Apple Music’s 2022 Artist of the Year. The Puerto Rican artist collaborated with Chencho Corleone for the immensely popular “Me Porto Bonito,” which roughly translates to “I’ll Behave Nicely.”

8. Jack Harlow – “First Class”

Jack Harlow’s lead single from his tepidly received album Come Home the Kids Miss You was met with fanfare, leading to Harlow’s first number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Users on TikTok were floored by Harlow’s sample of Fergie’s “Glamorous” in the chorus, leading to the song quickly becoming a viral hit.

7. Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Remixing and mashing up your own songs is a power move that only Elton John could get away with. The 2022 remix features Australian DJ trio PNAU crafting a mash up of John’s “Rocket Man,” “Sacrifice,” and “Kiss the Bride,” with a sample of “Where’s the Shoorah?” with guest vocals from Dua Lipa.

6. Glass Animals – “Heat Waves”

“Heat Waves” is the gift that keeps on giving for English indie rock outfit Glass Animals. The song was released in June 2020, and is still getting massive radio play and streaming attention. The song’s longevity not only caused it to clock in at number 6 on Apple Music’s list but has also made it the longest charting song on the Billboard Hot 100.

5. Adele – Easy on Me

Adele’s comeback was unsurprisingly well-received by critics and fans alike. “Easy on Me” sees Adele doing what she does best, crooning in a power ballad about a long lost love.

4. Kodak Black – Super Gremlin

“Super Gremlin” from Kodak Black is an impressive entry on this list since it was only released about a month ago on October 30. The song was released for the Halloween-themed compilation album from Black’s label titled Sniper Gang Presents Syko Bob & Snapkatt: Nightmare Babies, but was also included on Black’s own fourth studio album titled Back for Everything.

3. Future with Drake & Tems – Wait for U

When you get Drake and Future on a track, it’s bound to have an impact. “Wait for U” also brings Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems into the fold with a sample from her song “Higher.”

2. Harry Styles – As it Was

If it ain’t broke don’t fix it: Harry Styles didn’t stray too far from his comfort zone with his follow up to 2019’s Fine Line. Harry’s House was more of the same, a lot of poppy rock with dashes of vintage funk sprinkled throughout, but it was lead single “As it Was” that truly set the pace for the record. The song was one of the most streamed songs on Apple Music and is one of Styles’ most successful post-One Direction singles.

1. The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber – STAY

Australian teenage pop rap artist The Kid Laroi knows how to craft an earworm. The Charlie Puth and Cashmere Cat produced “Stay” was released in July 2021, but is so popular that it appeared on Apple Music’s most streamed in 2021 list as well as topping this year’s list.