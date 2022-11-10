The Year of Michelle Yeoh Continues in The Witcher: Blood Origin

Even if The Witcher hadn’t been a bona fide hit, the prequel series Blood Origin would have had us watching the minute it announced Everything Everywhere All at Once star Michelle Yeoh was cast as a lead. And with this new look at Netflix’s Blood Origin miniseries, we’re even more all in… because it’s frickin’ Michelle Yeoh.

Summoning power, fantastical landscapes, and magic, this teaser trailer focuses on Yeoh as the elf Scían, whose journey begins at the hilt of a sword:

The official summary: “Set in an elven world 1,200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin tells a story lost to time — one of seven outcasts who unite against an unstoppable power that took everything from them. Their blood quest giving rise to a prototype Witcher in a conflict that brings about the ‘conjunction of the spheres,’ when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.”

The ensemble cast includes Laurence O’Fuarain (Fjall), Sophia Brown (Éile), Michelle Yeoh (Scían), Mirren Mack (Merwyn), Lenny Henry (Balor), Jacob Collins Levy (Eredin), Lizzie Annis (Zacaré), Huw Novelli (Callan “Brother Death”), Francesca Mills (Meldof), Amy Murray (Fenrik), Nathaniel Curtis (Brían), Zach Wyatt (Syndril), Dylan Moran (Uthrok One-Nut), and Joey Batey (Jaskier).

You’ll note that “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” bard Jaskier will appear in the show, despite existing a full 1,200 years after the Conjunction of the Spheres. Our guess is that he sings the story to a crowd, presumably as a framing device for the series, but we’ll find out for sure when The Witcher: Blood Origin drops on Netflix December 25.

