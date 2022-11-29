The Star Trek: TNG Crew Keeps Hinting About That Picard Spin-Off

After James Gunn spent a few hours on Twitter yesterday answering questions about the DCU, we really thought that he had Morning Spoilers covered. Turns out, there’s even more to tell you about. Steady on for spoilers!

Terror Train 2

Bloody-Disgusting reports an unexpected sequel to Tubi’s recent Terror Train remake will air exclusively on the streamer this December 31. Set “over a year after the gruesome, vengeful murders” of the previous film, the sequel will see “the remaining survivors coerced to take a New Year’s Eve redemption ride on the very same train, where a new evil awaits.” Robyn Alomar and Tim Rozon are confirmed to reprise their roles, alongside director Philippe Gagnon and writers Ian Carpenter and Aaron Martin.

Knock at the Cabin

M. Night Shyamalan’s mysterious Knock at the Cabin also has a new poster.

Make the choice. 2.3.23 pic.twitter.com/i9NjFeRhTH — Knock At The Cabin (@KnockAtTheCabin) November 28, 2022

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Animator Nick Kondo also shared a new still from Across the Spider-Verse on Twitter.

New shot of Miles in Across the Spiderverse 🕷️ pic.twitter.com/EPN9snZMQj — Nick Kondo 近藤 (@NickTyson) November 24, 2022

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Expect a new trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie today at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Join us at 2:00 p.m. PT on 11/29 for the world premiere of The Super Mario Bros. Movie's second trailer! No game information will be included in this #NintendoDirect.



📽️: https://t.co/vctv2bppGW pic.twitter.com/xGt3UobWrz — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 28, 2022

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Puss in Boots records an ASMR video in a new TV spot for The Last Wish.

Corto Maltese

Deadline reports Sin City creator Frank Miller has teamed with Studiocanal and visual effects supervisor Phil Tippet for a six-episode series based on Hugo Pratt’s Corto Maltese. Much like the original Italian comic, the series will focus on the titular “daring sea captain whose adventures meld fantasy with reality” as he “crosses ocean and seas” while meeting “some of the most influential characters from literature.”

Star Trek: Picard

During a recent interview with Den of Geek, Jonathan Frakes once again suggested the third season of Picard will serve as a springboard for further The Next Generation projects.

As you’ll see by the end of the season, it’s ripe for a continuation of some version of what we’ve established in the show. Not more Picard, but certainly, Next Gen is alive and well.

Gates McFadden echoed his statements, adding, “we are obviously so ready to do it and in a really good place to do it. We’re just getting started.”

The Penguin

According to The Illuminerdi, The Penguin will shoot in New York City between January and August 2023 under the working title Boss.

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School

Deadline also has word Jordan Gonzalez (who played Ash Romero in season one) will be promoted to series regular when the horror-centric Pretty Little Liars reboot returns for its second season, Pretty Little Liars: Summer School next year.

Fantasy Island

Couples get trapped in quicksand and lava pits in a trailer for the new season of Fantasy Island.

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure

A depressed egg teams up with an overbearing chick to find their mother in the trailer for Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure, coming to Netflix this December 13.

Rick and Morty

Finally, Morty becomes a Knight of the Sun in the trailer for next week’s episode, “A Rick in King Mortur’s Mort.”

