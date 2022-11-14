The Neverending Story Gets a Dazzling New Release From the Folio Society

Most people are familiar with The Neverending Story thanks to the 1984 fantasy film and its relentlessly catchy theme song. But before it was a movie, it was a book — and the Folio Society has just released a stunning new version of Michael Ende’s tale. Gizmodo has a look inside, including some exclusive images, to share today.

This release was translated by Ralph Manheim and features illustrations by Marie-Alice Harel. The Neverending Story was specially selected by Folio readers to celebrate the publisher’s 75th anniversary.

The cover

Image: Illustrations and cover design ©Marie-Alice Harel for The Folio Society’s edition of Michael Ende’s The Neverending Story.

The inside cover

Image: Illustrations and cover design ©Marie-Alice Harel for The Folio Society’s edition of Michael Ende’s The Neverending Story.

The cover and slipcase

Image: Illustrations and cover design ©Marie-Alice Harel for The Folio Society’s edition of Michael Ende’s The Neverending Story.

Page details

Image: Illustrations and cover design ©Marie-Alice Harel for The Folio Society’s edition of Michael Ende’s The Neverending Story.

Slipcase details

Image: Illustrations and cover design ©Marie-Alice Harel for The Folio Society’s edition of Michael Ende’s The Neverending Story.

Title page spread

Image: Illustrations and cover design ©Marie-Alice Harel for The Folio Society’s edition of Michael Ende’s The Neverending Story.

Another look at the title page

Image: Illustrations and cover design ©Marie-Alice Harel for The Folio Society’s edition of Michael Ende’s The Neverending Story.

Sketches integrated as illustrations

Image: Illustrations and cover design ©Marie-Alice Harel for The Folio Society’s edition of Michael Ende’s The Neverending Story.

Sketches integrated as illustrations

Image: Illustrations and cover design ©Marie-Alice Harel for The Folio Society’s edition of Michael Ende’s The Neverending Story.

Illustration

Image: Illustrations and cover design ©Marie-Alice Harel for The Folio Society’s edition of Michael Ende’s The Neverending Story.

Illustration

Image: Illustrations and cover design ©Marie-Alice Harel for The Folio Society’s edition of Michael Ende’s The Neverending Story.

Illustration

Image: Illustrations and cover design ©Marie-Alice Harel for The Folio Society’s edition of Michael Ende’s The Neverending Story.

Illustration

Image: Illustrations and cover design ©Marie-Alice Harel for The Folio Society’s edition of Michael Ende’s The Neverending Story.

Illustration

Image: Illustrations and cover design ©Marie-Alice Harel for The Folio Society’s edition of Michael Ende’s The Neverending Story.

A video trailer for the release

You can order a copy of the Folio Society’s release of The Neverending Story by Michael Ende here.

