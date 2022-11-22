The Amazing Art and Toys We Loved at Designer Con 2022

Imagine a place where monsters live with robots. Where the pinkest, prettiest thing you’ve ever seen is right next to the darkest and most gruesome. A place where art, pop culture, and collectibles collide like asteroids into a planet. That place is the annual Designer Con, and it’s the coolest place you’ve ever been.

DCon, as attendees call it, took place last weekend at the Anaheim Convention Centre in Anaheim, California, and like every year, I made sure to check it out. Two huge exhibit halls get filled up with all manner of artists and retailers, all of whom just have one thing in mind: this is cool. Of course, everyone has their own idea of what cool is, exactly, and that’s what makes Designer Con so amazing. There is literally something for everybody. Fan of tiki bars? There’s something for you. Super into Star Wars? There’s something for you. Like custom action figures mashing up the weirdest brands ever, but also candy? Yup, it’s got that too.

What follows are 21 images that barely even scratch the surface of the weird, interesting, exciting things you can see and buy at Designer Con. Plus they very much cater to my personal tastes. Nevertheless, it’s all super rad. Visit the Designer Con site for news on when it’s back next year.

Everything Everywhere by Jason Edmiston

Image: Gizmodo/Germain Lussier

Edmiston has been doing his “Eyes Without a Face” series for years, but this piece from Everything Everywhere All At Once, which includes a 3D googly eye, is an exceptional eye-grabber.

Man-Thing by Mondo

Image: Gizmodo/Germain Lussier

Mondo has released a few different Man-Things, but in the wake of Werewolf By Night, this exclusive colorway just hits harder.

Freddy by Creep It Real

Image: Gizmodo/Germain Lussier

Creep It Real does amazing paper-art pieces of all manner of characters, including this Elm Street-dwelling fellow.

C3P-Cop by Creep Mode

Image: Gizmodo/Germain Lussier

We love a good mashup, and Star Wars and RoboCop is a perfect one.

Wakanda Forever by Patrick Ballesteros

Image: Gizmodo/Germain Lussier

Talk about the cutting-edge. This piece is from the #1 movie at the box office when the convention happened.

Spider-Gwen by Tracy Tubera

Image: Gizmodo/Germain Lussier

Love this unique, cool take on an amazing Spider-character.

The Iron Giant by We Are Not Toys

Image: Gizmodo/Germain Lussier

We Are Not Toys lives up to its name with this amazing recreation of The Iron Giant helmet.

Galaxy’s Edge Coke by Zard Apuya

Image: Gizmodo/Germain Lussier

Apuya makes all sorts of sculptures and figures based on food, and this one was super cool, considering it was a take on the special Coke bottles you can only get at Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge.

Mad Max: Fury Road by Nerdy But Still Girly

Image: Gizmodo/Germain Lussier

Nerdy But Still Girly makes amazing earrings inspired by basically every single brand, franchise, movie, etc. that you can think of. This is just one of hundreds of amazing examples.

Halloween Haunted Mansion by Mark Tavares

Image: Gizmodo/Germain Lussier

Tavares took the iconic stretched-out paintings from Disney’s Haunted Mansion and combined them with Halloween, with excellent results. This was just one of four.

K.E.V.I.N. by 100% Soft

Image: Gizmodo/Germain Lussier

Artist 100% Soft was prominently featured on She-Hulk (Avongers anyone?), and he lets that continue with this amazing pin of everyone’s favourite Marvel Studios president.

Stay Puft by Wicked Creatures

Image: Gizmodo/Germain Lussier

We’ve never seen Stay Puft quite like this.

Inside Garfield by Mighty Jaxx

Image: Gizmodo/Germain Lussier

We all love Garfield, but these particular Garfield statues just jumped out for being so fresh, unique, and weird.

The Giga Horse by LUGOLA

Image: Gizmodo/Germain Lussier

The Lego User Group of Los Angeles (LUGOLA) had a ton of beautiful custom creations, but this one from Mad Max: Fury Road stood out.

Alien by James Groman

Image: Gizmodo/Germain Lussier

Just a stunning take on Alien by James Groman for 52Toys.

Mario by HoobsGlass

Image: Gizmodo/Germain Lussier

Look at this Mario made of glass. Just gorgeous.

Dude Where’s My Arm by DKE Toys and Dollar $lice Bootlegs

Image: Gizmodo/Germain Lussier

Never thought I’d see Star Wars mashed up with Dude, Where’s My Car, but there it is.

Carbonite Butt by Brian Cook

Image: Gizmodo/Germain Lussier

Brian Cook has a series of art called “Butts on Things” and it’s exactly as described. Butts on everything, from Star Wars characters to household objects — it’s hilarious.

Mega Man by Matan Chaffee

Image: Gizmodo/Germain Lussier

Just loved this artistic take on Mega Man.

Papercut Lightsaber by the Loulander

Image: Gizmodo/Germain Lussier

This lightsaber made out of physical cuts of paper is just beyond rad.

Bro Thor by Beast Kingdom

Image: Gizmodo/Germain Lussier

All four of these little Thors come in a single set. Very chill.