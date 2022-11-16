The 2024 Lucid Gravity Electric SUV Will Be “A Supercar in Disguise”

After revealing the $US87,000 Air Pure this morning, Lucid also announced more details about its upcoming SUV, the Gravity. We still don’t know how far it will go on a charge or what kind of power it will make, but based on what we’ve seen with the Lucid Air sedan, it seems safe to assume the range will be substantial, and you’ll be able to order it with more power than you could possibly use.

Photo: Lucid Motors

Lucid says the Gravity will set “new benchmarks across the board,” and called it “both a supercar in disguise and an SUV with flexible passenger and cargo space that seems impossibly big relative to the exterior size of the vehicle.” So don’t be surprised if the upcoming Air Sapphire’s three-motor, 1,200-hp powertrain is an option. But like the Air, expect less absurdly overpowered versions to be available as well.

Photo: Lucid Motors

Since the exterior’s already mostly been revealed, the bigger story is the interior — and the Gravity’s absolutely massive glass roof. Will owners live in fear of a single rock chip? Yes. But does it look really cool? Also, yes. It’ll also get a new version of Lucid’s infotainment system and the latest high-res screens.

Photo: Lucid Motors

Lucid says it plans to offer the Gravity in two-row and three-row configurations, with seating for five, six, or seven. The company also made sure to specify that seating is for adults, so either children aren’t allowed to ride in the Gravity, or they’re promising plenty of legroom even in the three-row version. We assume the latter, but you never know.

Photo: Lucid Motors

As with power and range, Lucid isn’t talking price yet, but the company says it will begin taking orders on the new SUV in early 2023, with deliveries beginning in the U.S. and Canada in 2024. And considering the Air Sapphire will start around $US250,000, be prepared to pay up if you want the most powerful Gravity that Lucid plans to sell.

Photo: Lucid Motors