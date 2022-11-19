The 140 Funniest Tweets of All Time

Twitter employees left the company in droves Thursday, choosing to take a severance rather than stick around for whatever Elon Musk has in store. And that mass exodus left many Twitter users to assume the site will eventually just stop working. In that apocalyptic spirit, Twitter users were remembering all the things they loved about the site on Thursday, and I couldn’t help but think of all the hilarious tweets that have become lodged in my brain over the years.

Most of the tweets are intentionally funny, but there are a few in this collection that weren’t intended to be humorous — like the time Naomi Wolf invoked Belfast in the 1970s as a tranquil time. Or the time that Jordan Peterson quoted his own tweet, as if to pick a fight with himself about abusing prescription drugs.

Why 140? That’s the maximum number of characters you were allowed to use before Twitter expanded to 280 characters. And rumour has it that Musk is looking to expand the character count even further at some point.

Obviously this isn’t a scientifically determined list and your favourite tweet may not be on it. Which is why internet comments can sometimes be wonderful. Share your favourites. Because we might not have much time left before Twitter is gone forever. Or, at the very least, no longer what Twitter was before a petulant billionaire took it over.

Obviously this list also includes my own biases, whether it comes to humour or even just the fact that I’m a dumb American who’s only fluent in English. I’ve tried to link out to the creator of each tweet, but many are from deleted accounts or the tweets themselves have been deleted for one reason or another — a great reminder that nothing lasts forever, even on the internet.

There’s plenty of what the kids call blue humour in here, so proceed at your own risk. There’s nothing R-rated or graphic but if you don’t want your boss catching you looking at a dick joke or two, maybe hold off until after work.

Number 1

Screenshot: Twitter

By rorynotroy

Number 2

Screenshot: Twitter

By LHGarrett

Number 3

Screenshot: Twitter

By AliceAvizandum

Number 4

Screenshot: Twitter

By wyatt_privilege

Number 5

Screenshot: Twitter

By hodgesboi15

Number 6

Screenshot: Twitter

By figgled

Number 7

Screenshot: Twitter

By nialltg

Number 8

Screenshot: Twitter

By screaminbutcalm

Number 9

Screenshot: Twitter

By horsedivorce

Number 10

Screenshot: Twitter

By dril

Number 11

Screenshot: Twitter

By a_lolbrarian

Number 12

Screenshot: Twitter

By boring_as_heck

Number 13

Screenshot: Twitter

By DC Pierson

Number 14

Screenshot: Twitter

By nice_mustard

Number 15

Screenshot: Twitter

By TriciaLockwood

Number 16

Screenshot: Twitter

By thepunningman

Number 17

Screenshot: Twitter

By skullmandible

Number 18

Screenshot: Twitter

By ItsAndyRyan

Number 19

Screenshot: Twitter

By _coryrichardson

Number 20

Screenshot: Twitter

By brendlewhat

Number 21

Screenshot: Twitter

By David Hughes

Number 22

Screenshot: Twitter

By stevevsninjas

Number 23

Screenshot: Twitter

By markamarklittle

Number 24

Screenshot: Twitter

By LeBearGirdle

Number 25

Screenshot: Twitter

By warmfourloko

Number 26

Screenshot: Twitter

By ch000ch

Number 27

Screenshot: Twitter

By sillymonkey

Number 28

Screenshot: Twitter

By JNalv

Number 29

Screenshot: Twitter

By matrixreloaded_

Number 30

Screenshot: Twitter

By CFCTom99

Number 31

Screenshot: Twitter

By David Hughes

Number 32

Screenshot: Twitter

By DC Pierson

Number 33

Screenshot: Twitter

By LaComtesseJamie

Number 34

Screenshot: Twitter

By Stev_D

Number 35

Screenshot: Twitter

By Ted Travelstead

Number 36

Screenshot: Twitter

By mynameisntdave

Number 37

Screenshot: Twitter

By UtilityLimb

Number 38

Screenshot: Twitter

By crookedroads770

Number 39

Screenshot: Twitter

By Mike Ginn

Number 40

Screenshot: Jordan Peterson

By Jordan Peterson

Number 41

Screenshot: Twitter

By me_irl

Number 42

Screenshot: Twitter

By dril

Number 43

Screenshot: Twitter

By rathlufolek

Number 44

Screenshot: Twitter

By Chris Person

Number 45

Screenshot: Twitter

By pisscop

Number 46

Screenshot: Twitter

By FrogCroakley

Number 47

Screenshot: Twitter

By DawgBelly

Number 48

Screenshot: Twitter

By meandmydog69

Number 49

Screenshot: Twitter

By mind_probiotic

Number 50

Screenshot: Twitter

By David Roth

Number 51

Screenshot: Twitter

By Naomi Wolf

Number 52

Screenshot: Twitter

By sarahclazarus

Number 53

Screenshot: Twitter

By skullmandible

Number 54

Screenshot: Twitter

By dril

Number 55

Screenshot: Twitter

By BAKKOOONN

Number 56

Screenshot: Twitter

By Kirstie Alley

Number 57

Screenshot: Twitter

By Karen Kilgariff

Number 58

Screenshot: Twitter

By SpaghettiOs

Number 59

Screenshot: Twitter

By DeanBrowningPA

Number 60

Screenshot: Twitter

By Richard Dawkins

Number 61

Screenshot: Twitter

By dril

Number 62

Screenshot: Twitter

By locallystupid

Number 63

Screenshot: Twitter

By MarylandMudflap

Number 64

Screenshot: Twitter

By Bris Angel

Number 65

Screenshot: Twitter

By robots_feel

Number 66

Screenshot: Twitter

By Megan Petersdorf

Number 67

Screenshot: Twitter

By dril

Number 68

Screenshot: Twitter

By Fred_Delicious

Number 69

Screenshot: Twitter

By PeachCoffin

Number 70

Screenshot: Twitter

By Chuck Grassley

Number 71

Screenshot: Twitter

By dril

Number 72

Screenshot: Twitter

By Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Number 73

Screenshot: Twitter

By OkButStill

Number 74

Screenshot: Twitter

By ceejoyner

Number 75

Screenshot: Twitter

By othersome

Number 76

Screenshot: Twitter

By Archie Henderson

Number 77

Screenshot: Twitter

By Josh Denny

Number 78

Screenshot: Twitter

By prawn_meat

Number 79

Screenshot: Twitter

By Louise Mensch

Number 80

Screenshot: Twitter

By Froggenthusias1

Number 81

Screenshot: Twitter

By Frankie Muniz

Number 82

Screenshot: Twitter

By Shvartacus

Number 83

Screenshot: Twitter

By normal_now

Number 84

Screenshot: Twitter

By Dustin Couch

Number 85

Screenshot: Twitter

By Scott Adams

Number 86

Screenshot: Twitter

By LikeAlwaysWrong

Number 87

Screenshot: Twitter

By SirEviscerate

Number 88

Screenshot: Twitter

By figgled

Number 89

Screenshot: Twitter

By David Simon

Number 90

Screenshot: Twitter

By dril

Number 91

Screenshot: Twitter

By realnannysheila

Number 92

Screenshot: Twitter

By Joyce Carol Oates

Number 93

Screenshot: Twitter

By fixyourheartsor

Number 94

Screenshot: Twitter

By LenaOwnsMe

Number 95

Screenshot: Twitter

By Ted Cruz

Number 96

Screenshot: Twitter

By shockproofbeats

Number 97

Screenshot: Twitter

By AndrewNadeau0

Number 98

Screenshot: Twitter

By doulbedoink

Number 99

Screenshot: Twitter

By David Roth

Number 100

Screenshot: Twitter

By Stephen Smith

Number 101

Screenshot: Twitter

By ArfMeasures

Number 102

Screenshot: Twitter

By inwardsinparis

Number 103

Screenshot: Twitter

By Horse_ebooks

Number 104

Screenshot: Twitter

By jaubert_moniker

Number 105

Screenshot: Twitter

By Brian Krassenstein

Number 106

Screenshot: Twitter

By KWholesaler

Number 107

Screenshot: Twitter

By EndhooS

Number 108

Screenshot: Twitter

By Nina Oyama

Number 109

Screenshot: Twitter

By Donald Trump

Number 110

Screenshot: Twitter

By tuxedobarbecue

Number 111

Screenshot: Twitter

By ronnui_

Number 112

Screenshot: Twitter

By Mia Farrow

Number 113

Screenshot: Twitter

By bashfulcoward

Number 114

Screenshot: Twitter

By ahuj9

Number 115

Screenshot: Twitter

By Kris Jenner

Number 116

Screenshot: Twitter

By mattytalks

Number 117

Screenshot: Twitter

By furby_hancock

Number 118

Screenshot: Twitter

By OneNationMark

Number 119

Screenshot: Twitter

By KylePlantEmoji

Number 120

Screenshot: Twitter

By BronzeHammer

Number 121

Screenshot: Twitter

By Richard Dawkins

Number 122

Screenshot: Twitter

By Neera Tanden

Number 123

Screenshot: Twitter

By gemmlarh

Number 124

Screenshot: Twitter

By NaomiH_official

Number 125

Screenshot: Twitter

By Kristen Bartlett

Number 126

Screenshot: Twitter

By PearlsFromMyrna

Number 127

Screenshot: Twitter

By Newt Gingrich

Number 128

Screenshot: Twitter

By CornOnTheGoblin

Number 129

Screenshot: Twitter

By Veggie Tales

Number 130

Screenshot: Twitter

By UtilityLimb

Number 131

Screenshot: Twitter

By Billy Ray Cyrus

Number 132

Screenshot: Twitter

By Brian Gaar

Number 133

Screenshot: Twitter

By Diamond and Silk

Number 134

Screenshot: Twitter

By tastefactory

Number 135

Screenshot: Twitter

By Richard Dawkins

Number 136

Screenshot: Twitter

By Ranjit

Number 137

Screenshot: Twitter

By Mike Primavera

Number 138

Screenshot: Twitter

By The_Law_Boy

Number 139

Screenshot: Twitter

By Richard Dawkins

Number 140

Screenshot: Twitter

By Alex_but_online