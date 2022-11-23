Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

1. Australian Digital Games Tax Offset enters Parliament

The Digital Games Tax Offset, which will allow Australian games developers access to a 30 per cent rebate on projects costing up to $500,000, has been officially introduced to Parliament. As our friends at Kotaku Australia reported, the Digital Games Tax Offset (DGTO) was first unveiled last year by the former government, and at the time, it seemed like an unexpectedly solid election pitch (despite little interest in the local games industry previously). Things went quiet for a while but yesterday the Treasury Laws Amendment (2022 Measures No. 4) Bill 2022, which contains the DGTO, was finally introduced.

2. Protests break out outside Apple iPhone plant in China

Workers who staff Apple’s main China iPhone production factory have reportedly had enough of alleged broken promises and unpaid work. Dramatic videos capture the scene as thousands of workers stormed the iPhone factory campus overnight, breaking through barricades and security checkpoints. Reports say protesters were beaten back by police and security forces who pummelled protesters with shields and batons and covered streets with tear gas.

3. Telstra breaches ACMA rules

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has directed Telstra to comply with financial hardship rules after an investigation found it took credit management action against 70 customers who were on a financial hardship arrangement with the telco. Telcos must suspend credit management action, which can include service suspensions, disconnections or debt collection, while a financial hardship arrangement is being discussed or is in place.

4. New York temporarily bans some crypto mining

In a historic regulatory step, New York has become the first U.S. state to bar certain types of cryptocurrency mining. Governor Kathy Hochul signed a Bill on Tuesday that triggers an immediate moratorium on energy-intensive “proof-of-work” crypto mining powered by fossil fuels. For two years, no new permits for such mining operations will be issued and no existing permits will be renewed, according to the law (A7389C).

5. It’s Black Friday tomorrow

