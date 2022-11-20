Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Good morning, hope you had a fab weekend. Here are five things straight from the tech world to kick off your week with.

1. Historic COP27 deal

A historic deal has been struck at the UN’s COP27 summit that will see rich nations pay poorer countries for the damage and economic losses caused by climate change. Per CNET, it marks an important breakthrough in multilateral climate negotiations that will see countries that are historically responsible for emitting the majority of greenhouse gases compensate those from vulnerable countries, who are the hardest hit.

2. Trump back on Twitter

It seems a day can’t go by without us reporting on something Elon Musk-related…..today, that’s his batshit decision to reinstate former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Twitter account. In true Musk style, the chief twit held a Twitter poll to decide the fate of the man’s once-banned blue bird account. The ban came into place after a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the reinstatement just days after he threw his hat back into the ring.

The people have spoken.



Trump will be reinstated.



Vox Populi, Vox Dei. https://t.co/jmkhFuyfkv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

3. More Medibank records leaked

The aftermath of the Medibank cyber attack continues, with 9News reporting the hacker, or hackers, behind the breach have re-emerged after several days of online silence, releasing more private health information on the Dark Web. Up to 1,496 more records have been exposed across four separate files they released. As the report notes, the medical information exposed in these records are “some of the most deeply personal areas of healthcare”. This release takes the total number to over 2,700 records exposed.

4. Ticketmaster subject of new antitrust investigation

The United States Department of Justice is investigating Ticketmaster parent company Live Nation Entertainment over antitrust concerns, The New York Times is reporting. Live Nation and Ticketmaster (which merged in 2010) have received attention of late after, as The Verge reports, they royally cooked the sale of Taylor Swift tickets last week. The antitrust investigation would take a look at the monopoly the platform may or may not hold, as well as the pricing schedule it has for events.

5. Unsurprisingly, FTX owes a lot of people money

Fallen cryptocurrency exchange FTX apparently owes its 50 biggest creditors nearly $3.1 billion, CNN is reporting. FTX filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. back on November 11 in what was one of the highest-profile crypto blowups, leaving an estimated 1 million customers and other investors facing total losses in the billions of dollars. The report also notes that there could be more than 1 million creditors in the U.S. cases that are already filed. Wild.

BONUS ITEM: Comedian Joe Lycett ‘shreds’ £10,000 in a protest against David Beckham’s role as an ambassador for the Qatar World Cup.

Have a great week.