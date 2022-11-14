Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Hello, hope you’re well. We’ve got some tech news to ease you into Tuesday.

1. Google settles data privacy lawsuit

Google agreed to a $US391.5 million (around $543 million) settlement to end a lawsuit accusing the tech giant of tricking users with location data privacy settings that didn’t actually turn off data collection. The payout, the result of a suit brought by 40 U.S. state attorneys-general, marks one of the biggest privacy settlements in history. The investigation and subsequent lawsuit came after a 2018 report that found Google’s Location History setting didn’t stop the company’s location tracking, even though the setting promised that “with Location History off, the places you go are no longer stored”.

2. The folding Pixel resurfaces

Still on Google and leaks have once again resurfaced that the company is working on a folding Pixel phone. Over at Front Page Tech, a popular YouTube channel that’s been on the money a few times with leaks, new renders indicate the Pixel Fold will be bigger than Samsung’s current release — and it’ll have bigger bezels, too. When it’s closed, the folding device looks like the Pixel 7 on the front. The back has a massive protruding camera bar, akin to the Microsoft Surface Duo 2, which did not bode well for that particular foldable. Either way, we’re keen to see this one.

3. Don’t make ransomware payments

Making ransomware payments following a data breach could soon be illegal for companies in Australia, with Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil confirming the government was examining whether new laws were needed to stop ransom payments in the wake of the Medibank and Optus data breaches. The Australian Associated Press is reporting O’Neil as saying that while short-term successes were needed in cybersecurity reform after the mass hacks, other long-term outcomes were being considered, including banning ransom payments.

4. Top 5 for Aussie supercomputer

Pawsey’s latest supercomputer, Setonix, has been recognised as one of the greenest supercomputers in the world, after ranking in the top 5 (fourth place) on the globally recognised Green500 list. Setonix, based in Perth, Western Australia and backed by the Australian and WA governments, is now officially the fastest supercomputer in the Southern Hemisphere and will power the future of high-impact research in astronomy, health and climate sciences, and a hell of a lot more. We love to see an Aussie success story.

#SC22: @SetonixHPC is ranked 4th on the #Green500 list & 15th for the #Top500 🐹 @PawseyCentre is so proud to have one of the GREENEST supercomputers in the world & the most powerful public research #supercomputer in the Southern Hemisphere https://t.co/W9A9FlCqPn pic.twitter.com/ygn2aoJNKK — Pawsey Supercomputing Research Centre (@PawseyCentre) November 14, 2022

5. It’s an interesting day to be Jeff Bezos

Amazon is set to scrap about 10,000 employees starting this week, but don’t worry, it’s not all bad news. After all, Amazon’s founder and executive chairman, Jeff Bezos, said that he plans to — one unspecified day — donate his billions to charity. But that’s not all. Whatever’s going on at Amazon, it’s not enough to stop the billionaire from making plans to send his girlfriend into space. There’s a lot to unpack here.

BONUS ITEM: These divers in north Queensland have really jumped in the deep end with this one (sorry).

Think drawing is tough? These artists are doing it underwater on the Great Barrier Reef https://t.co/Nk1e5c8crq — ABC News (@abcnews) November 14, 2022

See you tomorrow.