Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

1. Just call me ‘Siri’

Apple is reportedly working on an upgrade to its Siri assistant, with the activation phrase “Hey Siri” to be swapped out for just “Siri”. It comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who has a history of knowing what the company that’s now worth more than fellow tech giants Alphabet, Amazon and Meta combined is up to before anyone else. While that might seem like a small change, making the switch is a technical challenge that requires a significant amount of AI training and underlying engineering work.

2. Elderly scam victims aiding attempted drug imports

The Australian Federal Police has uncovered a new trend – organised crime targeting the elderly in online scams to coerce the victims into working as drug mules to recoup their debts. Since October 2021, the AFP has arrested 18 alleged drug mules upon their arrival on board international flights into Australia, some confessed they had been coerced into the role after they became victims of online financial scams.

The AFP has identified a new trend where transnational and serious organised criminals are targeting the elderly in online scams to coerce the victims into working as drug mules to recoup their debts. https://t.co/0lR5nCWPyx — AFP (@AusFedPolice) November 5, 2022

3. Telstra-TPG network-sharing deal movements

Back in February, telco giants Telstra and TPG signed a deal that would see the duo team up to improve network coverage in regional Australia. Today, iTnews is reporting that Telstra and TPG have offered the ACCC the right to review – and potentially veto – their planned spectrum and network sharing arrangement inside the first eight years of operation, if it’s found to cause competition issues. Optus has taken issue with the plan, the ACCC, meanwhile, has flagged it might not authorise a deal to run for a few decades, like the two telcos want.

4. Delays for $8 Twitter verification

A lot has happened at the blue bird company since Friday, and aside from claims chief twit Elon Musk doesn’t know what he’s doing, the latest is the plan to pull back $8 verification ticks until after the U.S. midterm elections. Reported by, (but hidden behind a paywall), the New York Times, the move was revealed in a leaked internal memo. Having access to a verified badge (or even keeping one already in place), will cost Twitter users $8 a month as part of a Twitter Blue subscription.

5. Mass layoffs at Meta

While its CEO might be in deep with his passion project to replicate real life in a shit digital manner, the rest of the company’s employees might need to look elsewhere for employment. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Meta is planning to begin large-scale layoffs this week, in what could be among the largest round in a recent spate of tech job cuts after the industry’s rapid growth during the pandemic.

