Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Good morning, it’s a social media and apps kind of day. Here’s five things to catch up on.

1. Elon

Today in Elon Musk news, the former ‘Chief Twit’ now ‘Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator’ has proposed dropping the asking price for a verified blue tick. It’s a story best told via tweets:

We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit.



Power to the people! Blue for $8/month. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

2. Google Hangouts is finally ready to die

Google is just about ready to let Hangouts die its famously long death, and the company is asking users to not look back as they mosey on over to Google Chat. It’s the end of an era, of sorts, namely the wasted time the tech giant spent trying to make an all-in-one dedicated call and messaging app work within its vast suite of native apps. All messages and contacts should be automatically ported over to the new system.

3. No more headless torsos

Joel Simkhai revolutionised gay dating. Now he’s trying to do it again by cutting against the culture created by his success. Simkhai founded Grindr in 2009 and now has launched a new gay dating app, Motto. The app’s features hew closer to Hinge than Tinder, showing users five to ten profiles per day rather than a geographic glut. Its tagline in the app store? “No more headless torsos”.

4. Uber not staying in its lane

Uber recently launched its new advertising division and in-app ads and according to TechCrunch, those ads aren’t staying within the app. Instead, ads from other companies are being sent out as push notifications, much to the chagrin of some Uber users. As the report points out, when Uber first announced its in-app ad “experience,” the company didn’t mention the potentially intrusive implications.

Uber has ads in its notifications now. At 9 am no less! pic.twitter.com/09AYaYWTDg — Michelle Grant (@MGTalksRetail) October 29, 2022

5. Tumblr lets in nudity

Brought to our attention by The Verge, Tumblr has updated its community guidelines to now allow nudity (just not explicit sex). “We now welcome a broader range of expression, creativity, and art on Tumblr, including content depicting the human form (yes, that includes the naked human form),” Tumblr wrote in an update.

BONUS ITEM: Working its little butt off right until the end.

Having long-since surpassed its primary mission, and now close to the end of its extended mission on Mars, our @NASAInSight lander is conducting as much “bonus science” as possible before its sols run out.



Send a message of solidarity to the team at: https://t.co/GdJKjmwflK https://t.co/CJWK4MCeDV — NASA (@NASA) November 1, 2022

Thanks for your time.