Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

1. Defence ransomware attack gets worse

We reported yesterday that a communications platform used by Australian Defence was the latest victim of ransomware. The Guardian, however, is reporting this morning that things are worse than first thought, with the ransomware attack potentially resulting in data related to private communications between current and former Australian defence force members being compromised, with as many as 40,000 records, from 2018, at risk.

2. Australia Post delivering black spot data

The ABC is reporting that mobile signal-tracking devices will be installed on Australia Post vehicles to help measure how strong or weak reception is as they make deliveries across the country. Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland said this will provide a clear and accurate evidence base to target mobile black spots. It’s part of the federal government’s Mobile Black Spot Program, which kicked off in 2015 and aimed to improve mobile coverage and competition across Australia.

It was great to join Senator @polley_helen today in Launceston to announce the Government’s commitment to undertake an independent audit of mobile coverage, including through the use of Australia Post vehicles. pic.twitter.com/DLBJJm43qn — Michelle Rowland (@MRowlandMP) October 31, 2022

3. Netflix adds games developer Spry Fox

Netflix overnight announced it was buying cosy games developer Spry Fox, makers of Triple Town , Alphabear and Cozy Grove. The acquisition sees Spry Fox become Netflix’s sixth in-house games studio. This month is a year since Netflix launched its games division, now offering 20 mobile games for iOS and Android users. While the streaming service wants to add more to its catalogue, users aren’t really interested in playing.

4. Instagram bug plagues users

While we were sleeping, Instagram took on a mind of its own. Many people around the world were reporting that the Meta-owned platform was booting them off for no reason. Instagram acknowledged the outage but aside from this tweet, didn’t really provide a diagnosis for why some people were having followers drop like flies.

We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #instagramdown — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 31, 2022

5. SpaceX attempt to launch a Falcon Heavy

SpaceX is scheduled to launch a classified payload for the U.S. military on Wednesday morning with a Falcon Heavy — a giant rocket that hasn’t flown in three years. The classified mission, named USSF-44, is slated to take flight on Wednesday, November 2 at 12:41 am AEDT. The rocket is currently standing atop Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, where the weather is expected to be excellent at the time of launch. SpaceX has set Thursday aside for a second launch attempt, should that be necessary.

BONUS ITEM: It’s important to think about the consequences.

The Vic and Aus Govt spend $3 billion each year propping up horse racing.



A horse is killed every 2 days from catastrophic injuries. Australians recorded the largest amount of wealth stolen via gambling in the world.



Nup to the Cup. — David Shoebridge (@DavidShoebridge) October 31, 2022

