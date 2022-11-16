Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn Is Joining the Quiet Place Universe

Eddie Munson might be dead on Stranger Things, but the actor who played him is just getting started. Fresh off his newfound fame for playing the rock star nerd, Joseph Quinn has booked a role in the upcoming horror spinoff A Quiet Place: Day One, alongside Oscar winner and Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o.

Directed by Pig’s Michael Sarnoski, A Quiet Place: Day One is currently scheduled for release March 8, 2024. Though it’s been referred to it as a “spinoff,” based on the title, we are fairly confident in assuming it takes place before the events of the two Quiet Place films which starred Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, the latter of whom directed both. That pair is unlikely to appear in the prequel but Krasinski is quietly — pun intended — working on the third film with those characters to come out in 2025, which he’ll direct.

Deadline, which broke the news, doesn’t have any plot details on either, but A Quiet Place: Part II did dramatize the first day aliens who are hyper-sensitive to sound arrived on Earth. If that’s anything to go by, expect a lot of people living their lives, only to be brutally killed before they figure out that silence is the key to survival in this universe.

And “universe” is the keyword here. While there’s no word on who Quinn will be playing, Paramount is beginning to build A Quiet Place into a full-on franchise. So you’d imagine that if a character survives one movie, maybe they could pop up in other movies down the road. Which is a wild statement when you look back at 2018 when no one could have imagined a horror movie directed by Jim from The Office would be anything but forgettable. Just goes to show what a strong idea, good script, and great actors can do.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.