Stargirl Shot Two Endings in Light of an Uncertain Future

Earlier this year, The CW decimated its scripted series programming, cancelling familiar favourites like Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman, and announcing that shows that had previously been in the works, like The 100 spinoff, were also getting the axe. Like many smaller superhero shows (Naomi, for example) Stargirl also got cancelled, but a little later in the year than expected. Now, star Brec Bassinger reveals that the Stargirl production team had a backup plan just in case it was put on the chopping block next.

Bassinger said on the Wayne Ayers Podcast that the showrunner, Geoff Johns, understood that the future of any show on the network was uncertain. So instead of risking having his show unceremoniously ended, “he went the extra mile and shot two different endings, because he did not want to leave the fans with all these question marks.”

So, two months before Stargirl was, ultimately, cancelled, the production shot two endings to the Season 3 finale; both the version that would have led into the plotlines of Season 4 (which had already been partially drafted and submitted to the network) and another version that would wrap up many of the loose ends and allow some kind of satisfactory ending to the three-season superhero show.

The finale episode of Stargirl will air on December 7, on The CW.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.