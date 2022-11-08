The News Of Tomorrow, Today

See the Best Photos of Last Night’s Lunar Eclipse

Kevin Hurler

Kevin Hurler

Published 7 hours ago: November 9, 2022 at 3:37 am -
Filed to:april2014lunareclipse
decadesdecember2011lunareclipseeclipsesinsciencelunareclipselunarobservationunitsoftime
See the Best Photos of Last Night’s Lunar Eclipse
Different stages of the lunar eclipse above Tokyo, Japan combined into one image. (Image: Richard A. Brooks, Getty Images)

Last night, the Sun, Earth, and Moon aligned in such a way that our planet’s shadow completely enveloped the Moon in a lunar eclipse. During the fleeting event, the Moon took on a blood-red hue across many parts of the world.

The eclipse’s totality — when the Moon was entirely within Earth’s shadow — began at around 8:00 pm AEDT. If you missed it, you’ll have to wait a while for another chance: The next lunar eclipse will occur on March 14, 2025. But you can check out some great views of Tuesday’s cosmic show right here.

Surfers Under the Moonrise in Sydney

Image: Brook Mitchell, Getty ImagesImage: Brook Mitchell, Getty Images

The Blood Moon Over Beijing, China

Image: Jade Gao, Getty ImagesImage: Jade Gao, Getty Images

Lunar Eclipse Over Beijing, China

Image: Jade Gao, Getty ImagesImage: Jade Gao, Getty Images

Backyard Astronomy in Arizona

Eclipse Over Richmond, Virginia

Photo: Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch, APPhoto: Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch, AP

Skywatching in South Korea

Image: Jung Yeon-Je, Getty ImagesImage: Jung Yeon-Je, Getty Images

Citizen Photography in the Phillippines

Marugame Castle Tower in Kagawa Prefecture, Japan

Photo: The Yomiuri Shimbun, APPhoto: The Yomiuri Shimbun, AP

View from New Delhi, India

Image: Altaf Qadri, APImage: Altaf Qadri, AP

Eclipse in Washington D.C. on Election Day

Image: Stefani Reynolds, Getty ImagesImage: Stefani Reynolds, Getty Images
Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.