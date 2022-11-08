See the Best Photos of Last Night’s Lunar Eclipse

Last night, the Sun, Earth, and Moon aligned in such a way that our planet’s shadow completely enveloped the Moon in a lunar eclipse. During the fleeting event, the Moon took on a blood-red hue across many parts of the world.

The eclipse’s totality — when the Moon was entirely within Earth’s shadow — began at around 8:00 pm AEDT. If you missed it, you’ll have to wait a while for another chance: The next lunar eclipse will occur on March 14, 2025. But you can check out some great views of Tuesday’s cosmic show right here.

Surfers Under the Moonrise in Sydney

Image: Brook Mitchell, Getty Images

The Blood Moon Over Beijing, China

Image: Jade Gao, Getty Images

Lunar Eclipse Over Beijing, China

Image: Jade Gao, Getty Images

Backyard Astronomy in Arizona

My finished shot from this morning's total lunar eclipse. This image was captured by using two telescopes, one to capture intricate detail on the lunar surface, and one to capture the rich tones cast by Earth's shadow across the disc. Go ahead, zoom in on it! pic.twitter.com/XpXcqihiId — Andrew McCarthy (@AJamesMcCarthy) November 8, 2022

Eclipse Over Richmond, Virginia

Photo: Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch, AP

Skywatching in South Korea

Image: Jung Yeon-Je, Getty Images

Citizen Photography in the Phillippines

More photos of the total lunar eclipse, as seen from different parts of the Philippines on Tuesday, Nov. 8.



📸: Contributed photos #BeAnINQUIRER pic.twitter.com/8QQWwRXWJI — Be An INQUIRER (@BeAnINQUIRER) November 8, 2022

Marugame Castle Tower in Kagawa Prefecture, Japan

Photo: The Yomiuri Shimbun, AP

View from New Delhi, India

Image: Altaf Qadri, AP

Eclipse in Washington D.C. on Election Day