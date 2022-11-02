PlayStation VR2 Headset Set Has a Firm Release Date and Will Cost As Much As a PS5

After months of waiting, we finally have an idea how big your wallet will need to be for you to strap Sony’s new PlayStation VR2 headset around your noggin. Essentially, it’s going to cost you more than the price of a full PS5 for just the base setup.

The company wrote early Wednesday that the VR2 headset will cost $US549.99 ($763). This includes the headset itself and controllers. Of course, you’ll need a PlayStation 5 console to run the damn thing. While preorders for the headset, controller charging station, and initial slate of games should be available on Nov. 15, the official release date is set for Feb. 22, 2023. Direct orders from PlayStation will ship out on launch week.

Sony also revealed its Playstation VR2 Sense controller charging station that’s going out the gate at $US49.99 ($69). Thankfully, it does not seem to be a necessary addition, as you can still charge the controllers using the PS5’s USB ports.

PlayStation also revealed the initial slate of 11 PS VR2 titles that are also launching next February. It includes games we’ve already seen, such as the rail shooter The Dark Pictures: Switchback or the rhythm game Pistol Whip VR. This is in addition to already announced games like Horizon: Call of the Mountain and a VR version of Resident Evil: Village.

It’s been six years since Sony’s last VR release, but this new edition will only work on PS5, compared to the previous device that was compatible with PS4 consoles as well. Of course, its running upgraded specs that put it above devices like the Meta Quest 2 in terms of both price and power.

Unfortunately, all those PS VR1 players won’t be able to take their games onto the PS VR2, which is a very strange decision considering how the PS5’s limited game library is bolstered due to its wide backwards compatibility with PS4 games. PlayStation exec Hideaki Nishino said this was because “PS VR2 is designed to deliver a truly next generation VR experience,” especially with its haptic feedback controls and environmental scanning systems.

Sony probably needs a win with its PS VR system, as its latest quarterly earnings from Tuesday show that the company has lost close to 2 million PlayStation Plus subscribers since it relaunched the service. The company has sold only 3.3 million PS5 units this past quarter, which is the same as last year and is far below what it’ll need to reach its target of 23 million consoles sold by March.