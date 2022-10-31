This Week’s Best eBay PC Deals, Including $800 off an MSI Katana Laptop

When it comes time to purchase a new laptop or PC accessory, it can be tough to navigate hundreds of deals in order to find the one that will give you the most bang for your buck. Over at eBay Australia, they have plenty of PC deals to explore, from gaming PCs to wireless mesh routers that will allow you to mix business with pleasure.

We’ll be updating this list often, so remember to bookmark this page so you can check back in regularly. Let’s dive in.

Best laptop and desktop deals

If you’re looking for a reliable and efficient laptop to get work done, you’ll want to take a look to this ASUS 15.6-inch laptop.

ASUS claims it’s one of the world’s smallest all-rounder 15-inch laptops. But what does that mean? Well, it means it can do a whole lot despite its small size. It can sport super-fast data performance and a surprisingly large storage capacity with its built-in SSD and compatible hard disk drive add-on.

HP Pavilion x360 14-inch Laptop – now $653.52 (down from $1,028.95)

Best monitor deals

A second screen is a great way to enlarge a small laptop display or work from one with a higher and better resolution.

This ultra-wide Quad HD screen has a crisp 2K resolution, so you’ll be able to enjoy a full, panoptic view of your documents, favourite streaming apps or PC game with less eye strain than usual.

Philips 34″ 346P1CRH QHD Curved Ultra Wide LCD Monitor with Webcam – now $878.90 (down from $1,114)

Best keyboard deals

Are you looking for a fancy new mechanical gaming keyboard that will help you effortlessly take down your opponents?

Razer is one of our top picks for PC gaming accessories and they won’t disappoint. All of the options below feature customisable backlit keys, clicky mechanical switches and a couple come with a built-in ergonomic wrist rest.

Razer Cynosa V2 Chroma RGB Membrane Gaming Keyboard – now $72.68 (down from $105)

Best mouse deals

Whether you use this Alienware gaming mouse wired or wirelessly, its polling rate of 1,000Hz means you can expect a high performance speed.

Boost your precision with its adjustable scrolling wheel, so you can switch between 12 to 24 steps per scroll. You can even customise its seven programmable buttons to give yourself an edge in combat.

Best headset deals

This SteelSeries Arctis Pro headset offers high-fidelity audio thanks to its high-res speaker drivers and dual wireless system.

But perhaps its most useful feature is its dual battery system. While most wireless gaming headsets need to be charged at some point, the Arctis Pro never needs to take a break. Instead, you can keep one battery fully charged and ready to go, while the other is slowly expended as you play.

Razer Blackshark V2 X Overhead Earphones – now $69 (down from $99)

Other PC accessory deals

While most laptops have a camera built into its screen, not all possess a solid HD quality. Whether you take Zoom calls for work, or entertain others online via streaming, this Ausdom QHD webcam will brighten your face and capture everything in ultra-clear detail. It even has an adjustable zooming function, so you can crop out any background distractions.

There are also two noise reducing microphones that are built into the webcam, so your voice will always come through crystal clear.

