This Week’s Best eBay PC Deals, Including $800 off an MSI Katana Laptop

When it comes time to purchase a new laptop or PC accessory, it can be tough to navigate hundreds of deals in order to find the one that will give you the most bang for your buck. Over at eBay Australia, they have plenty of PC deals to explore, from gaming PCs to wireless mesh routers that will allow you to mix business with pleasure.
We’ll be updating this list often, so remember to bookmark this page so you can check back in regularly. Let’s dive in.
Table of Contents
Best laptop and desktop deals
If you’re looking for a reliable and efficient laptop to get work done, you’ll want to take a look to this ASUS 15.6-inch laptop.
ASUS claims it’s one of the world’s smallest all-rounder 15-inch laptops. But what does that mean? Well, it means it can do a whole lot despite its small size. It can sport super-fast data performance and a surprisingly large storage capacity with its built-in SSD and compatible hard disk drive add-on.
- Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Laptop – now $1,109 (down from $1,849)
- Lenovo Thinkpad L14 Laptop – now $1,589 (down from $2,689.01)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga G4 2-in-1 Laptop – now $1,299.99 (down from $2,199)
Use the promo code PLRE20 for an extra 20% off:
- HP Pavilion x360 14-inch Laptop – now $653.52 (down from $1,028.95)
Use the promo code SNSOCT for an extra discount:
- HP Pavilion x360 14-inch 2-in-1 Laptop – now $728.99 (down from $980.94)
- Lenovo Ideapad 14″ Laptop – now $349.60 (down from $595)
- Lenovo V15-IIL 82C500P5AU 15.6″ Laptop – now $812 (down from $999)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15-inch (Platinum) – now $1,949 (down from $2,049)
- MSI GF76 17.3″ Katana Laptop – now $1,349 (down from $2,195)
- Surface Pro X (SQ2/16GB/512GB – Black) – now $2,399 (down from $2,499)
Best monitor deals
A second screen is a great way to enlarge a small laptop display or work from one with a higher and better resolution.
This ultra-wide Quad HD screen has a crisp 2K resolution, so you’ll be able to enjoy a full, panoptic view of your documents, favourite streaming apps or PC game with less eye strain than usual.
Use the promo code TOPITUP for an extra 8% off:
- AOC CU34G2X – 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor – now $271.40 (down from $639)
- Asus VY279HE Eye Care Monitor – now $271.40 (down from $295)
- Lenovo L24e-30 23.8inch FHD Monitor – now $169 (down from $269)
- Samsung 34″ QHD Ultra-Wide Curved Monitor – now $626.43 (down from $950.40)
- Samsung UJ59 31.5″ HDMI UHD Monitor – now $449.79 (down from $699)
Use the promo code SNSOCT for an extra discount:
- Philips 34″ 346P1CRH QHD Curved Ultra Wide LCD Monitor with Webcam – now $878.90 (down from $1,114)
Best keyboard deals
Are you looking for a fancy new mechanical gaming keyboard that will help you effortlessly take down your opponents?
Razer is one of our top picks for PC gaming accessories and they won’t disappoint. All of the options below feature customisable backlit keys, clicky mechanical switches and a couple come with a built-in ergonomic wrist rest.
- Logitech MK270R Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo – now $56.80 (down from $77.75)
- Onikuma G26 + CW905 RGB Mechanical Keyboard and Optical Mouse Bundle – now $79 (down from $149)
- Onikuma G27 Wired Keyboard – now $69 (down from $139)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard — now $169.99 (down from $269.99)
- Razer BlackWidow Chroma Mechanical Gaming Keyboard — now $105 (down from $189)
- Samsung Universal Bluetooth Smart Keyboard – now $40.80 (down from $76.80)
- SteelSeries Apex 3 Wired Gaming Keyboard – now $89 (down from $129)
Use the promo code TOPITUP to save an extra 8% off:
- Razer Cynosa V2 Chroma RGB Membrane Gaming Keyboard – now $72.68 (down from $105)
Best mouse deals
Whether you use this Alienware gaming mouse wired or wirelessly, its polling rate of 1,000Hz means you can expect a high performance speed.
Boost your precision with its adjustable scrolling wheel, so you can switch between 12 to 24 steps per scroll. You can even customise its seven programmable buttons to give yourself an edge in combat.
- Logitech MX Master 3S Advance Performance Ergonomic Mouse – now $157.95 (down from $179.95)
- Onikuma CW902 Wired Gaming Mouse – now $25 (down from $59)
- Onikuma CW903 RGB luminous DPI six-speed adjustable mouse — now $35 (down from $69)
- Onikuma G26 + CW905 RGB Mechanical Keyboard and Optical Mouse Bundle (White/pink) – now $69 (down from $149)
- Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Wireless Ergonomic Gaming Mouse – now $79 (down from $99)
- Razer Orochi V2 Wireless Gaming Mouse (Black) — now $69 (down from $129)
- Sculpt Ergonomic Mouse – now $55.95 (down from $69.95)
Use the promo code TOPITUP to save an extra 8% off:
- Razer Orochi V2 Mobile Wireless Gaming Mouse (White Edition) — now $63.48 (down from $114)
Best headset deals
This SteelSeries Arctis Pro headset offers high-fidelity audio thanks to its high-res speaker drivers and dual wireless system.
But perhaps its most useful feature is its dual battery system. While most wireless gaming headsets need to be charged at some point, the Arctis Pro never needs to take a break. Instead, you can keep one battery fully charged and ready to go, while the other is slowly expended as you play.
- SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless White Gaming Headset – now $549 using ‘SNSOCT‘ (down from $699)
- Logitech G635 7.1 Wired Surround Sound Gaming Headset – now $198.45 (down from $291.90)
- Razer BlackShark V2 X Multi Platform Wired sports Gaming Headset – now $86.80 (down from $126.80)
Use the promo code TOPITUP to save an extra 8% off:
- Razer Blackshark V2 X Overhead Earphones – now $69 (down from $99)
Other PC accessory deals
While most laptops have a camera built into its screen, not all possess a solid HD quality. Whether you take Zoom calls for work, or entertain others online via streaming, this Ausdom QHD webcam will brighten your face and capture everything in ultra-clear detail. It even has an adjustable zooming function, so you can crop out any background distractions.
There are also two noise reducing microphones that are built into the webcam, so your voice will always come through crystal clear.
- ASUS RT-AX86U AX5700 Dual Band WiFi 6 Gaming Router – now $469 (down from $569)
- AUSDOM AW651 HDR QHD 2K Zoomable Streaming Webcam with Tripod – now $79 (down from $199)
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Gaming OC 8GB Graphics Card – now $998.90 (down from $1,128.60)
- MSI Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 VENTUS GP OC GDDR6 Gaming Video Graphic VGA Card – now $428.90 (down from $807.84)
- Samsung 970 Evo Plus 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD – now $177 (down from $394.68)
Use the promo code TOPITUP to save an extra 8% off:
- Seagate Barracuda 3.5″ 4TB Hard Disk – now $118.59 (down from $259)
- Seagate BarraCuda 8TB Internal SATA Hard Disk Drive — now $192.28 (down from $449)
- Seagate IronWolf 4TB NAS SATA Internal Hard Drive – now $155.39 (down from $289)
- TP-Link TL-WA850RE 300Mbps Wireless Range Extender — now $35.88 (down from $49)