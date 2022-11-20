Open Channel: What Have Been Your Favourite Walking Dead Moments?

After 11 years, 176 episodes, and some lawsuits, the original Walking Dead series is coming to an end tonight. What was originally a simple adaptation of the popular Image comic from Charlie Adlard, Tony Moore, and Robert Kirkman has grown into a pop culture juggernaut with six spinoffs (at time of writing), an upcoming TTRPG, and likely more else on the horizon.

It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that The Walking Dead has proved to be pretty important in the pop culture landscape. It was was one of several shows that helped boost AMC’s profile into the TV juggernaut it is today. Along with shows like Mad Men and Breaking Bad (and later that show’s spinoff Better Call Saul), contributed to the network becoming and a home for prestige TV on par with HBO or Showtime. And it’s also partly why we’ve got shows based on more non-Big Two comics. Preacher (obviously, they were on the same network), iZombie, even The Boys, owe the zombie show for laying the groundwork for creator-owned comics to get a crack at the TV pie. It’s especially true for Invincible, based on Kirkman’s other big comic that he co-created with Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley.

Whether you’ve been with The Walking Dead since the original episode or dipped out towards the middle of the series’ run — I did after Beth died, came back to see Negan’s first episode, and subsequently never looked back — its end is a pretty big deal. Let us know in the comments below some of your favourite moments from your time watching the series.

Alternatively, if you wanna vent about what finally got you to end your obsession with the show, go nuts. Even the people who’ve stuck with the show to the end have surely had some bones to pick.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.