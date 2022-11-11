Open Channel: What Are Your Favourite Moments of Kevin Conroy as Batman?

Earlier today, the news broke that Kevin Conroy passed away at the age of 66. Conroy was best known for being Batman — not just in the iconic ‘90s Animated Series and its fellow DCAU sequels Justice League and Batman Beyond, but nearly every Batman game within the last 20 years, a theatrical movie, and very briefly in live action during the CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earths adaptation in 2019.

Separating Batman from Conroy is impossible, for better or worse. The man inhabited the character for so long and so well, that even when there could’ve been a risk of diminishing returns in a show or game, his performance kept that from becoming a reality. There have been and will continue to be other voice actors who inhabit the role of Batman, but Conroy casts a long shadow that even if you’re just reading a comic, it’s hard not to imagine his deep voice doing the character’s inner monologues and deductive reasoning.

Let us know in the comments below some of your favourite moments across Conroy’s VO history where he did the damn thing and made an excellent Batman. Alternatively, tell us what else you remember Conroy for; it’s easy to forget that he’s had a prolific career beyond being DC’s most popular character. It’s always a pleasant surprise to remember that he was on The Venture Bros. as Captain Sunshine, making a great episode even greater when he just has a hilarious freakout on live TV.

