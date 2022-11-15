Netflix’s Narnia Adaptations May Have Found a Surprising Director

David Harbour keeps hyping up the Thunderbolts movie. Ross Duffer teases Stranger Things’ final season as a return to the first. Plus, a new look at the return of His Dark Materials, and what’s coming on The Mayfair Witches. Spoilers get!

The Chronicles of Narnia

According to What’s on Netflix, Netflix is courting Greta Gerwig (Barbie) to direct “the first two films in its upcoming reboot of The Chronicles of Narnia as a streaming film and television franchise.”

Constantine 2

During a recent interview with The Wrap, director Francis Lawrence stated he hopes to make his Constantine sequel a “real R-rated movie” instead of the “R-rated movie that’s really a PG-13 movie” he felt the first film was.

One of the biggest things for me about the first one was we followed, per Warner Bros., the rules to make a PG-13 movie in terms of violence, blood, language, sexuality. But the ratings board gave us a hard R based on their the grey zone of intensity. And my big, big regret was that we have an R-rated movie that’s really a PG-13 movie. And if I was going to have to go have an R, I would have really made an R-rated movie. I would have made it much scarier and much more violent and I would have really made an R-rated movie. The idea is this time, at least for me, is to really go at it and make a real R-rated Constantine which is, I think, what people always wanted originally, not the PG-13 version that just happens to get an R.

Thunderbolts

Meanwhile, David Harbour described his Thunderbolts team as “losers” in a recent interview with ComicBook.

We’re like losers, which I like (laughs). We’re the losers. I think it’s fun to watch us just mess everything up. It’s very funny; there’s also a lot of pathos in that. There’s a lot of drama in a bunch of people who just keep getting their lives wrong and — because of character flaws — keep messing things up.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

IGN has our first look at Christopher Robin in the upcoming Winnie the Pooh slasher movie, Blood and Honey.

EXCLUSIVE: We have four brand-new images from Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the upcoming slasher film set in the Hundred Acre Wood, including the first reveal of Christopher Robin! https://t.co/VcS9Tgse5T pic.twitter.com/fjioVsBR7y — IGN (@IGN) November 14, 2022

The Pale Blue Eye

Netflix has also released a new poster for The Pale Blue Eye.

Christian Bale, Harry Melling, Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Harry Lawtey, Toby Jones, and Robert Duvall (to name just a few) star in The Pale Blue Eye, Scott Cooper's gripping whodunit that's also an Edgar Allan Poe origin story https://t.co/SP4tm9WUzZ pic.twitter.com/ai3bUwUJ7E — Netflix (@netflix) November 14, 2022

#FLOAT

A group of vloggers decides floating down a haunted river makes for good content in the trailer for #FLOAT.

Stranger Things

Speaking with Variety, Ross Duffer stated the final season of Stranger Things will be “sort of the [same] tone” as season one.

[Season 5], the way we see it, is kind of a culmination of all the seasons, so it’s sort of got a little bit from each. Whereas before each season was so distinctly… [Season] 3 is our big summer blockbuster season with big monsters, and [Season] 4 was the psychological horror. I think that what we’re trying to do is go back to the beginning a little bit, in sort of the tone of 1.

Welcome to Derry

Also in conversation with Variety, HBO Max Head of Originals Sarah Aubrey described the upcoming It prequel series as “demented.”

We have been working with Jason Fuchs, Brad Caleb Kane, Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti very closely. They’re so deep into this mythology and they have such a firm handle on the storytelling around these characters and also the demented scares that they’re putting into things. Sometimes I’m, like, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ Just all the wild ways they think up to terrify us. You’ll be hearing more concretely about that development very soon. Andy is very involved in every bit of this, so that is the real recipe for success and for delighting fans.

His Dark Materials

Spoiler TV has photos from the third season premiere of His Dark Materials. Click through to see the rest.

Photo: HBO

Photo: HBO

Photo: HBO

The Mayfair Witches

AMC has also released an especially gothic TV spot for The Mayfair Witches.

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock

Finally, the Fraggles enjoy their first holiday special since either 1984’s “The Bells of Fraggle Rock” or 1987’s A Muppet Family Christmas (their lore is different each time) in the trailer for “Night of the Lights,” airing November 18 on Apple TV+.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZBCM1qPG3VoWant more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.