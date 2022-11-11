Go Fast for Less With the Best NBN Plans Under $80

When it comes to NBN plans, the faster the speed tier, the more you’ll be paying every month. But what if you could nab a fast NBN plan while also saving yourself a few bucks? We’ve rounded up all of the best NBN 100 that are currently available for under $80 per month, so you can score a fast connection that won’t break the bank.

The best NBN 100 plans under $80 per month

There’s a whole host of NBN 100 plans you can get for under $80 per month, but in many cases, this is because of timed discounts. You’ll save for your first six months with the provider, but your bill could exceed $80 after the promo period is over. The good news is most NBN plans are now contract-free, so you can always swap to a different provider when your discount expires.

As a rule, swapping NBN providers every six months is the best way to keep your price as low as possible.

Out of the above list, these are our top choices.

In terms of cheapest plans, Dodo currently has a pretty sizeable discount on its NBN 100 plan, dropping it down to $63.85 per month for the first six months you’re with the provider. This offer ends on 30 November, however, and will jump up to $85 per month after the discount period ends. If you also get your gas and electricity through Dodo, you can save a further $10 per month on your bill. Dodo reports typical evening speeds of 95Mbps.

After that, Exetel is the provider offering the second cheapest NBN 100 connection. You’ll pay $68.95 per month for the first six months and then $84.95 per month. Exetel is reporting typical evening speeds of 100Mbps, which is great news if you’re after a congestion-free NBN plan.

MyRepublic has a smaller discount but is cheaper in the long run. You’ll pay $69 per month for your first six months, and then $79 per month thereafter. This means it’ll be under the $80 per month sweet spot even at full price, making it one of the overall cheapest NBN 100 plans available. MyRepublic’s evening speeds are a little lower than both Dodo’s and Exetel’s, at 93Mbps.

SpinTel represents the best value between price and speed. You’re looking at $69 per month for your first six months and $84.95 per month thereafter, but you’ll get typical evening speeds of 100Mbps. That’s essentially congestion-free.

Superloop is running a similar promotional discount right now, where you’ll pay $69.95 per month for the first six months, and then $84.95 per month thereafter. Superloop is reporting typical evening speeds of 95Mbps.

MATE isn’t doing any promotional discounts right now and charges a flat $79 per month, which gets you typical evening speeds of 83Mbps. You can also get this down to $69 per month by bundling in one of the telco’s SIM-only mobile plans. MATE’s plans are powered by the Telstra network and start at $20 per month with 10GB. It’s probably worth opting for the $25 per month SIM with 22GB instead.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.