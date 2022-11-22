More Details About Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Mysterious Indiana Jones 5 Character

The Pocketwatch

Deadline reports Brandy will reprise her role as Cinderella in The Pocketwatch, “a music- and dance-filled original movie sequel to the megahit Descendants franchise” at Disney+. The outlet additionally notes Rita Ora is attached to play the Queen of Hearts, while Malia Baker, Ruby Rose Turner, Morgan Dudley, and Joshua Colley will appear in undisclosed roles.

Ballerina

Meanwhile, THR reports word Anjelica Huston will reprise her role as The Director in Ballerina, the upcoming John Wick spinoff starring Ana de Armas.

Sand and Stones

Deadline also has word Jaeden Martell (It), Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space), and Sadie Soverall (Fate: The Winx Saga) will star alongside Nicolas Cage in Sand and Stones, a new post-apocalyptic thriller from director Ben Brewer. Set in a “sparsely populated world,” the story is said to follow “Paul (Cage) and his twin teenage sons, Joseph (Martell) and Thomas (Jenkins), [who] have managed to claw out an existence, yet live in constant fear. Confronted by imminent danger, they must execute a desperate plan to survive.”

Indiana Jones 5

Empire has new details about Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character, Indiana Jones’ goddaughter Helena, in the upcoming sequel. In the attached article, director James Mangold describes the character as both “slippery” and “charming,” likening her to “the girl next door” if she were also “a grifter.” In the words of Harrison Ford, Helena is “a pioneer in ethical accounting.”

Photo: Disney

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Elsewhere, a new Funko Pop figurine reveals Rachel Zegler is playing Athena, the younger sister of Atlas’s daughters, Hespera and Kalypso, in Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

I’M????? A FUNKO POP FIGURE????? pic.twitter.com/AmzrRvLlct — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) November 20, 2022

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Empire additionally has a new photo of Ant-Man staring down Kang the Conqueror in Quantumania.

Photo: Disney

M3GAN

M3GAN turns a powerful fire hose on Power Rangers, Lord of the Rings, and Xena: Warrior Princess actress Lori Dungey in a new TV spot.

Star Trek: Discovery

Filming has officially wrapped on the fifth season of Star Trek: Discovery.

Aaaand that’s a wrap on #StarTrekDiscovery season 5! Every season I’m in awe of what our team is able to accomplish, and I dare say this was our most ambitious yet. Huge thanks to @CenterWillHold @SonequaMG and our entire, truly amazing, cast and crew. #onedepartment #discofamily pic.twitter.com/Ip5hWk8mvc — Michelle Paradise (@michelleparadis) November 20, 2022

It’s a wrap!! That about does it for Season 5 of Star Trek Discovery. It was a wild, productive, and innovative journey over this past year. Thank you team for your amazing energy, skill, and dedication.#vfx #startrek #startrekdiscovery #season5 #virtualproduction #pixomondo pic.twitter.com/8UehCf6ufK — Fausto Tejeda (@faustovfx) November 20, 2022

Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man is sucked into the Eternity Devil in the trailer for this week’s episode.

The Walking Dead: Dead City

Finally, the latest teaser for the Maggie and Negan Walking Dead spinoff introduces a Giger-esque new zombie.

