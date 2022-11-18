Millie Gibson Is Doctor Who’s New Companion

Surprise! If you were still waiting on all the news for Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary, in time-twisting form the BBC is already teasing us with news for what’s to come beyond it — like a new face joining team TARDIS.

Announced by the BBC during tonight’s annual “Children in Need” telethon event, Millie Gibson will play the new companion alongside Ncuti Gatwa’s 15th Doctor. No details were revealed about the character, beyond the fact that their name is Ruby Sunday.

“Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honoured to be cast as the Doctor’s companion,” Gibson said in a statement released by the BBC. “It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have travelled in before me. And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa’s side, I just can’t wait to get started.”

Photo: BBC

Doctor Who will be back in November 2023 for a trio of anniversary specials, starring David Tennant as the 14th Doctor, Catherine Tate as returning companion Donna Noble, and Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney as Rose. Ncuti Gatwa is expected to debut as the 15th Doctor at the climax of these specials, before appearing “over the festive period” that year and eventually in season 14 of the show, expected to be broadcast some time in 2024.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.