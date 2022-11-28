LEGO’s Potential Dungeons & Dragons Sets Are Critical Hit or Miss

A touch less than two months ago, LEGO’s Ideas division announced it would be holding a contest where fans could submit their own potential playsets based on the venerable role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons to celebrate its upcoming 50th anniversary. Now, the submissions have been winnowed down to five, and per usual, your vote will determine what will actually be made. Care to check them out?

Click through to see the possible sets, along with their official descriptions. But I will say this — while I believe two of these are pretty great, the others are more ornamental than playable. Not that that’s usually a bad thing, but there are so many possibilities with D&D in terms of playsets, and using them to augment your RPG sessions instead of sitting on a shelf, that I wish there were a few more options. There’s only one dungeon here, for goodness sake!

Anyway, your saving throw results may vary. Enjoy!

Dragon’s Keep by BoltBuilds

Image: Lego

Hello and welcome to Dragon’s Keep. Green Dragons are usually subtle in their behaviour, but it seems serious this time. Or is he working with the wizard? Do you dare venture in the depths below the rocks to find out what creatures and traps will test you?

Here is my take on the amazing Dungeons and Dragons theme. The set is just under 3000 pieces, but we were asked to build your dream set, no?

It features great routes with changeable doors each time to always have a story with different goals to tell!

The Witches Tower An old ruin that has a lab, armory, a waterwell, and a trap door to deter unwanted visitors.

An old ruin that has a lab, armory, a waterwell, and a trap door to deter unwanted visitors. The Tavern , where many stories begin and are concluded, maybe there is something lurking in the basement, or other passages leading to treasure.

, where many stories begin and are concluded, maybe there is something lurking in the basement, or other passages leading to treasure. The Dungeon underneath the tower is a massive cavern where many things can be found, and not all are good things. A beholder lurks here and can be floated by a rope.

underneath the tower is a massive cavern where many things can be found, and not all are good things. A beholder lurks here and can be floated by a rope. The Crypt has also got treasure, but is it worth risking your life?

[Click here to vote and see more images.]

Tiamat’s Dice Tower by tcompton1234

Image: Lego

To celebrate 50 years of DND, 4 brave adventurers storm the tower of the Dragon Queen Tiamat!

The goal of this idea is to allow for consistent use in tabletop DND games. Featuring a working dice tower, removable stands for minifigs that are compatible with standard 1-inch grids, and space to store 2 full sets of dice on each side of the tray, any player or Dungeon Master will find a use for this dice tower. Also included is a way to mount Tiamat to the rear of the tower and a customised stained glass print.

Harkening back to Dungeons and Dragons’ formation, the adventuring team is composed of a Dwarven Fighter, a Human Cleric, a Halfling Rogue, and an Elvish Wizard. In the original 1974 core book, only 3 classes and 4 races were available for players to use, with the Rogue being added to the game in 1977. Luckily Tiamat’s horde offers plenty of customisation for players to mix and match to represent all the current classes of the game!

[Click here to vote and see more images.]

Xanathar, the Beholder by Shaddowtoa

Image: Lego

Add Xanathar to your tabletop game! This figure of the Beholder comes with a desk and a bookshelf to not only highlight him and make him shine on your display, but also to enhance your Dungeons & Dragons games!

Features :

Turn the gear on Xanathar’s back and make his eye move from left to right!

Xanathar’s Jaw and eye stalks are articulated and the display stand is removable!

Store all of your role-playing dices inside of Xanathar’s desk!

Put all of the desk’s accessories on the bookshelf and easily transport the desk as a dice storage unit!

The bookshelf doubles as a dice tower! Open the trapdoor on top using the crate, and the small doors on the bottom, and throw the dice, but beware of critical failures!

The bookshelf contains plenty of cool details and nods to Dungeons & Dragons, like a small chest with dice, a Tiamat replica, a Dungeon Master Screen, a small gelatinous cube and more!

[Click here to vote and see more images.]

Transforming Mimic by farmfarm

Image: Lego

Is that a treasure chest? What kind of awesome loot might we find inside?

Wait… It’s a Mimic!!

One of the most iconic monsters in D&D, the Mimic can change its shape at will. This set is meant to be transformative, where you can display an awesome treasure chest – or turn it into a Mimic!

There are 3 hinged sections, 2 in the lower chest and 1 in the lid.

The bottom panel is hinged to allow room for the lower teeth to flip.

The top of the chest has the same functionality allowing the Mimic’s fearsome upper teeth to appear. Once the top is lifted, there are axles that can be inserted in the interior to hold it in an open position. And of course it has to come with a changeable sign that you can also flip around based on your display preferences.

This set is 2152 pieces and includes one printed tile for the display sign. I’ve included a gif to showcase the transformation along with some renders of the set in the “normal” chest state and the Mimic state.

[Click here to vote and see more images.]

The Monster Manual by KolonelPureCake

Image: Lego

Open up the Monster Manual and unleash some of Dungeons and Dragons greatest villains! Featuring:

The Demon Prince of the Abyss: The Demogorgon.

The Kingpin of his own Thieves Guild: Xanathar, the Beholder.

The Vampiric Count of Barovia, riding his dreaded Nightmare: Strahd von Zarovich

The Witch Queen from the Feywild: Iggwilv or Tasha as she’s also known.

The scary and ever hungry chest: The Mimic.

The all consuming green Gelatinous Cube.

And last but not least: The classic Red Dragon, who’s fiery breath still strikes fear in the hearts of many adventurers.

You can display all of these monsters together or play with them individually. All models are scaled to be usable in most D&D games.

[Click here to vote and see more images.]